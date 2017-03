Over 30 Producers of Theatre, Dance, Improv, Burlesque, Musical, Opera, Drag Performance, Solo Performance, Experimental, Clown, and Performance Art March 23-April 1 RATING INFO: E for EVERYONE, recommended for all ages; PG for PARENTAL GUIDANCE suggested, recommended ages 13+; M for MATURE, recommended for ages 18+

TICKETS and INFO: seattlefringefestival.org Show information (in alphabetical order) Askew Created by Debra Rich Gettleman Directed by Eric Lewis Produced by Phoenix Theatre 45 minutes PG

Eclectic Theater 3/25 12:30pm, 3/26 2:15pm, 3/31 9:30 pm, 4/1 5:45pm $12 ticket price

Summary: Four slightly off-kilter One Acts

Salt: Two strangers, a lot of baggage, and an unsalted slice of lemon meringue pie. A perfect recipe for romance.

The Chair: Out-of-work, underachiever Ben refuses to give up bad movie night for a real job and finds himself with a uniquely aromatic gift he cant get rid of.

Presbyopia: Two struggling actors trying to make it in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, Emily turned the corner on 40 and has been stricken with AAD, age aggressive disorder.

Rose Colored Spectacles: Rose sees the world as it should be and not as it is. She waxes to her snoring husband about cat boarding, medical marijuana and her LGBTQ daughter.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Comedy, Sketch Comedy This Show May Contain: Adult Language Links: www.tptedmonds.org or https://www.facebook.com/PhoenixTheatreEdmonds/ Becoming More Less Crazy Created, Produced & Performed by Bill Bernat 60 minutes M

Eclectic Theater 3/24 6pm, 3/25 2pm, 3/29 7pm, 4/1 7pm $10

If you laugh when youre not supposed to, youll be in great company at this ridiculously dark comedy. Bill shines a playful light on a premise that may sound far-fetched: When a suicidally depressed aspiring comedian slash NASA

computer programmer gets sidetracked by drug addiction, things get a little crazy. He tells the true story of how he

stopped wanting to kill himself, quit drugs, lost 117 lbs, and overcame social anxiety. Bill has been featured on The

Moth Radio Hour, KOMO Radio, KUOW, and Comedy Central. BroadwayWorld Award-winner Harry Turpin directs. Join

us for this funny odyssey to living well.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Comedy, Drama, Solo Performance This Show May Contain: Adult Language, Strong Subject Matter, Jokes about Suicide Links: www.morelesscrazy.com , www.facebook.com/morelesscrazy , twitter.com/morelesscrazy BLACK! Written, Produced & Performed by Michael Washington Brown 90 minutes M

Eclectic Theater 3/24 9:30pm, 3/26 3:45pm, 3/29 8:45pm, 4/1 9pm $13

In this piece you will meet four individuals who will each describe their personal experience with the word BLACK! We will learn about their stories, how their lives are affected by this word, whether positively or otherwise, and most important, their individual perspectives. We hope to better understand whether there are any similarities or has society bought into the stereotypes that exist. If so, why?

Keywords: Comedy, Drama, Solo Performance This Show May Contain: A few adult content words but broad subject matter Links: michaelwashingtonbrown.com or https://www.facebook.com/Michael-Washington-Brown-373051086093754/ CARRY WE OPENLY Created by Nick Stokes Directed by Jose Amador Produced by amador/stokes 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Center Theatre 3/23 7pm, 3/25 4pm, 3/30 8:45pm, 4/1 5:45pm $10

amador/stokes brings you a play about a gun. CARRY WE OPENLY is an allegorical, surreal, absurd tale of gun culture set among ethnic minorities in modern day America. A son, mother, and grandfather search for a gun while They approach. The three generations weave through different realities in their theatrical confines as they hunt, and are hunted. CARRY WE OPENLY is written by Nick Stokes, directed by José Amador, and performed by an all-minority cast.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Drama, Experimental, People of Color or Ethnicity, Social Justice, Political This Show May Contain: Simulated Combat or Violence, Adult Language, Strong Subject Matter, Loud Noises or Gun

Sounds Links : https://www.facebook.com/events/249209285513008/ continuum Created by Jaime Waliczeck Produced by Jerboa Dance Choreographer Jaime Waliczek Costumer Nell Waliczek Music Editing Gary Waliczek Lighting Design Alyssa Milione 60 minutes E

Theatre Puget Sound Center Theatre 3/24 7:45pm , 3/25 12:30pm, 3/29 7pm, 4/1 7:30pm $15

Jerboa Dance presents continuum which is an exploration of the complexities of human relationships and the patterns we fall into, both good and bad. As is Jerboa Dances style, its an acrobatic, energetic modern dance work relying on raw emotion and the strong technical background of the dancers to draw the audience into their characters. Rather than a story with a clear beginning and end, continuum is a window into the moments of our lives.

Performed by Shakira Rae Adams, Sean Calavan, Jacquelyn Corcoran, Meghan Courtney, Bridget Gunning, Renado Tozer, Alex Ung, Jaime Waliczek.

Keywords: Dance, LGBT, Women, People of Color or Ethnicity Links: http://www.jerboadance.com , https://www.facebook.com/events/703733806454485/,

http://www.facebook.com/jerboadance.com , twitter.com/jerboadance Cuddling With Strippers Created & Performed by Nik Doner Directed by Hannah Victoria Franklin Produced by White Rabbit Inc 60 minutes M

Theatre Puget Sound Blackbox 3/25 7:45pm, 3/29 8pm, 3/31 10pm, 4/1 9pm $15

What if we remember only the parts we want to? What if sobriety is one ongoing morning-after text from a concerned friend filling in the gaps you tried hard to drink away? Nik Doner puts these newly found memories into a show about cancer, love, and sex through the blurry lens of the addiction that blacked out many nights. Did he meet a 4 year-old dwarf at 3am? Spend Christmas in jail? Get a naked ultrasound? Directed by Hannah Victoria Franklin, Cuddling with Strippers is a vulnerable look at memories, asking, Wait, what happened? and accepting the fate of whatever answer you get. Nik thinks this all happened and is prepared to share it with you, at least the parts he can

remember.

Keywords: Comedy, Drama, Solo Performance This Show May Contain: Adult Language, Partial or Burlesque-Style Nudity, Strong Subject Matter, Strobe or Quick Flashing Lights, Loud Noises or Gun Sounds Dancing On The Wall Created & Produced by Tessellation Dance Project Directed by Jeremy Cline 30 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Blackbox 3/23 8:45pm, 3/25 2:15pm, 3/31 6:30pm, 4/1 8:30pm $10

Dancing on the Wall is a multi-genre dance theater performance that uses dance vocabulary from contemporary

dance, acrobatic disciplines, and street dance. It also incorporates live visual art and graffiti on a physical wall that is

used as a prop for dancing throughout the show. Themes that occur through the show include political walls between

countries, walls between the rich and poor, walls of prisons and buildings, walls we create emotionally between

ourselves and others. The piece is humorous, dark, thoughtful, and transcendent. It is about overcoming the walls that

contain us and learning how we can be free within them.

Performed by Ben Chi, Jake London, Seneca Montgomery, Jeremy Cline, Alyssa Oyadomari, Thomas Phelan.

Keywords: Devised, Experimental, Performance Art, Dance, Political, Visual Art This Show May Contain: Simulated Combat or Violence, Strong Subject Matter Dean Jacobs Funeral Created & Directed by Jordan Augustine Produced by Francis Culpepper's Premium Discount Mortuary Costumes/Property Master Cole Pillitu 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Theatre 4 3/23 6:30pm, 3/25 6:00pm, 3/26 6:45pm, 3/30 8:45pm $10

The revolutionary work of legendary sculptor and performance artist Dean Jacob in the 1960's and 70's made him a household name all across America. He was a fearless explorer of the darkest places in his own troubled soul, and he emerged from that darkness with a flame that lit the way for us all. But now he is dead, and we find we appreciated

him and his work far too little while he lived. After a brief service featuring several poignant and laudatory eulogies,

time will be allotted for members of the public to share their own memories and appreciations of the life and work of

Dean Jacob before the interment of his noble corpse.

Performed by Jordan Augustine, Dalton Kent, Jonathan Nadeau, Cole Pillitu.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Comedy, Parody or Satire This Show May Contain: Adult Language, Strong Subject Matter Links: https://www.facebook.com/Francis-Culpeppers-Premium-Discount-Mortuary-1073273152818649/ Death And Taxes Created by Chris Allen & Graham Downing Produced by Death and Taxes 45 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Center Theatre 3/25 7:30pm, 3/26 4:30pm, 3/31 9:30pm, 4/1 11:00pm $10

Death and Taxes are veteran improvisers who have been working together for nearly a decade. The shows go a little deeper and a little darker than most improv shows drawing heavy influence from Eastern philosophy and slapstick comedy. The two just wrapped a North American Tour. Performed By Chris Allen, Graham Downing

Keywords: Comedy, Improvisation This Show May Contain Adult Language Links: https://www.facebook.com/deathandtaxescomedy/ Dragonbaby Created & Performed by Sara Porkalob Audience Choice Winner Seattle Fringe Festival 2016 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Blackbox 3/25 3:30pm, 3/26 2:15pm, 3/29 6:30pm, 3/30 6:30pm $15

A continuation of the Dragon Lady saga, Dragon Baby is Sara Porkalobs new solo show honoring a mothers sacrifice, the nuances of romantic relationships between women, and how children navigate the scary world around them while growing up brown and poor. Oh, and how being a phone sex operator can pay for a theatre degree.

Keywords: Comedy, Drama, Solo Performance, Music, LGBT, Women, People of Color or Ethnicity, Social Justice This Show May Contain: Simulated Combat or Violence, Adult Language, Sexuality or Simulated Sexual Depictions,

Strong Subject Matter, Loud Noises or Gun Sounds Links: www.saraporkalob.com , Twitter.com/SaraLP89 , Instagram.com/sporkalob Family Triptych Created by Valerie Mannucci, Jenni Taggart & Bradetta Vines Produced by Chasing Blue Moonlight Directed by Adrian D. Cameron 60 minutes E

Eclectic Theater 3/23 6:30pm, 3/25 9:00pm, 3/30 8:15pm, 4/1 11:00am $10

In the world premiere of Family Triptych, three women take you on a cross-country trek with a theatrical triad of

stories. In Wyoming, a scandalized nurse buys a hotel and turns it into a make-shift maternity ward, becoming a family's matriarch with no children of her own. In Missouri, a mother accidentally infuses her daughter with a feminist

foundation while navigating an alcoholic husband, religion, and rattlesnakes. And in Manhattan, the bittersweet task

of sorting through her mother's belongings helps a daughter confront her own struggles between attachment and

letting go.

Keywords: Solo Performance, Women Links: https://www.facebook.com/events/1676518199307675/ Fringe Fest is Such A Drag Created by Arson NIcki & Friends Produced by Arson Nicki 60 minutes M

Theatre Puget Sound Blackbox 3/24 10:15pm, 3/25 9:15pm, 3/26 6:15pm, 4/1 4:30pm $10

Fringe Fest Is Such A Drag brings together the finest crop of drag stars from all corners of Seattle's queer scene.

Pageant girls, comedy queens, voguers, alt-queens, and many more will descend on the TPS Black Box for a show you

won't soon forget! Each performance features an entirely different lineup of entertainers, all anchored by your hostess

Arson Nicki. These talented artists have been slaying the stages of Capitol Hill's queer bars for ages, and now they're

coming for you in Lower Queen Anne to show you what they're made of! There will be death drops, there will be stage

blood, and there will be tongue pops what more could you possibly need?

Keywords: Experimental, Performance Art, LGBT, Political, Drag This Show May Contain: Adult Language, Full Nudity, Sexuality or Simulated Sexual Depictions, Strong Subject Matter, Strobe or Quick Flashing Lights, Loud Noises or Gun Sounds, Bloody/Gory Images Links: https://www.facebook.com/events/1626719214290502/ HAVOC! Created by Cavan Hallman Produced by Melissa Coleman-Reed & Marissa McKown with The Great

American Artistic Consortium 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Theatre 4 3/25 2:30pm, 3/26 1:00pm, 3/31 8:15pm, 4/1 8:30pm $15

In a time where the highest office in the land is about to become a complete farce, see a complete farce about the

highest office in the land. Also, the beginning of time. Witness the two converge in this darkly-absurd, frothy romp.

HAVOC! is a new play by American playwright, Cavan Hallman. The script was initially devised with director Marissa

McKown and a crack ensemble. After being conceived, HAVOC!, was then hermetically sealed and placed near the red

button in an attempt at osmosis. Years later, without warning, a *ping* came from the darkness... and we knew the

time was nigh! What were we saying? The red button? Who really controls it? And what does it do anyhow? #HAVOC!

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Clown, Comedy, Drama, Parody or Satire, Devised, LGBT, Women, People of Color or Ethnicity, Political This Show May Contain: Simulated Combat or Violence, Adult Language, Sexuality or Simulated Sexual Depictions, Strong Subject Matter Links: https://www.facebook.com/events/351401995246882, https://www.instagram.com/havoc.theplay Hey, Im Average. Created by Executive Artistic Director, Alyssa Casey & Artistic Director, Shane Donohue Produced by Squatch Tanztheater Choreographer & Costume Designer Alyssa Casey Choreographer Shane Donohue 60 minutes E

Eclectic Theater 3/24 7:45pm, 3/25 5:30pm, 3/30 6:30pm, 4/1 12:30pm $10

Just two average people, putting on an average show, for an average ticket price, in an average place, for an average audience Hey, Im Average. In this work, Squatch Tanztheater, uses expressive movement, song, humor, and text to examine the moments in which we question our own mediocrity. Hey, I'm Average. looks at the hardship of being

unremarkable, while simultaneously examining its validity. We are here to embrace a life of averageness. We are here

to push our average levels to the limit. We are here, we are ordinary, and ultimately we dont care (except that we

totally do, and you will see that, too)!

Performed by Alyssa Casey, Shane Donohue, Madeleine Gregor.

Keywords: Comedy, Drama, Performance Art, Dance Links: http://alyssacasey.weebly.com/ , shanedonohuedance.com , instagram.com/ alyssacasey21 & instagram.com/shane.b.donohue If I Were Me& Id Know What I Want Created & Performed by Pamela Ziemann 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Studio 3/24 6:30pm, 3/25 8pm, 3/26 2:15pm, 3/31 6:30pm, 4/1 1pm $12

A farmers daughter reluctantly enters a Dairy Princess Contest while secretly wanting to be at an Alice Cooper

Concert. Her life spirals downward when she meets a New York fitness junkie and moves with him to Indonesia.

Wanting breathing space, she goes back to her Minnesota farm only to find the land filled with genetically modified

seed. Magically, a gnome shows up and hints how she's been modified, too. It's one womans 50-year journey as she

searches for and finds her voice. This show begs the question: Can you tell the truth while living a lie? Entertaining,

Authentic ~ Jonas Nissen, Fairmont Opera House, MN. Funny, Emotional, Poignant ~ Greg Marsh, Vision Teacher,

Fort Collins, CO.

Keywords: Solo Performance Links: www.PamelaZiemann.com , twitter.com/PamelaZiemann ROADHEADZ: A New Narrative Burlesque Written by Sasha Bailey Produced by OK Fine CollaborationsDirected by Matt Agauyo Stage Manager Sarah Davies Set Design by John Paul DeGennaro 90 minutes M

Theatre Puget Sound Center Theatre 3/24 6pm, 3/26 1pm, 3/30 7pm, 3/31 11pm $12

OK Fine Collaborations in association with the Seattle Fringe Festival present, ROADHEADZ: A New Narrative

Burlesque. Join Sweet Sherri Rose on a delightfully revealing journey through the highways and byways of an

ever-shifting neon landscape. Will bucket seats and back roads help her redefine the idea of home? Or will her

wandering heart be dashed to pieces on the road less traveled? Get lost in the wide-open spaces of a quickly changing

country with a motley crew of numb-thumbed travelers as ready for Revolution as you are, and just as rarin to get

the show on the road.

Performed by Lil Tigre, Lulu La Lune, Tasha Newell, Willy Nilly, Apothecory, Cassie Sun, Hunny Bee.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Burlesque, Parody or Satire, Dance, Women, People of Color or Ethnicity, Social Justice, Political This Show May Contain: Partial or Burlesque-Style Nudity, Sexuality or Simulated Sexual Depictions

10 Links: https://www.facebook.com/okfinecollaborations/ Savage in Limbo Written by John Patrick Shanley Produced by Lion.Fish.Theater.Company. Directed by Kyle James Traver 90 minutes M

Theatre Puget Sound Black Box 3/24 8pm, 3/26 4pm, 3/30 6:30pm, 4/1 6:15pm $15

Gather around a dimly lit, and seedy bar in the Bronx, and you're sure to meet a few colorful characters. Denise

Savage is thirty-two years old, lonely, and still a virgin. Linda Rotunda and Tony Aronica are separating, due to aesthetic differences. April White, classmate of the others and girlfriend to rough-around-the-edges, Murk, is a failed nun. As different as the five are, they share one thing in common... humanity. Can they each learn to laugh at life and love the journey they're on?

Performed by EmilyRose Frasca, Kelsey Boulton, Larissa Schmitz, Gregory Kleciak, Jared Baron Spears.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Drama This Show May Contain Adult Language, Sexuality or Simulated Sexual Depictions Links : www.lionfishtheatercompany.com , https://www.facebook.com/events/1891685207719422/ Shakespeare Dice: Twelfth Night Written by William Shakespeare Produced by Dacha Theatre Directed by Kate Drummond Movement Director Sabina Moe Assistant Director Nathan Whitehouse 90 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Black Box 3/23 6:30pm, 3/25 5:15pm, 3/31 7:45pm, 4/1 12:30pm $10

Eight actors learn and rehearse the entire script of Twelfth Night. Every night, the audience rolls the dice to determine who plays who, and the show goes on. We believe that by rolling the dice, we create a space in which every moment of discovery onstage happens genuinely in that instant empowering the audience to discover and create the story along with the performers.

Performed by Emily DenBleyker, Kate Drummond, Mike Lion, Thom Mellert, Beth Pollack, Tara Pozo, Kendall Uyeji, Nathan Whitehouse.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Comedy, Drama, Improvisation, Devised, Experimental This Show May Contain: Simulated Combat or Violence 11 Links: http://www.dachatheatre.com/, https://www.facebook.com/DachaTheatre/?fref=ts, https://twitter.com/dachatheatre,

https://www.instagram.com/dachatheatre/ The Adventures of Rocketman and Beano Created & Performed by Tom Spangenberg & Christine Longé Christine Longé Audience Choice Winner Seattle Fringe Festival 2016 Produced by Blue Eyes Brown Eyes Directed by Sarah Liane Foster 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Center Theatre 3/25 2:15pm, 3/26 2:45pm, 3/29 8:45pm, 4/1 4pm $13

Witness the world premiere adaptation of a classic comic book, featuring original music and epic failures in the fight against fascism. The characters command and confound the stage like none before them; think Batman and Robin

meets Lucy and Desi. Will good prevail, or will evil have the last laugh? Cheer on these superheroes (super-idiots?) in

their personal quest to uphold legacy and make history as a dynamic duo!

Keywords: Clown, Comedy, Parody or Satire, Devised, Generative, Music, Women, Comic Books, Superhero, Action This Show May Contain: Simulated Combat or Violence, Adult Language, Absurdity Links: facebook.com/rocketmanandbeano , https://www.facebook.com/events/1875840122647643/ The Black Eye Society: A Cycle Written & Produced by Tre Calhoun Director Michael F. Myers Stage Manager Sara Komo 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Theatre 4 3/23 8pm, 3/25 4:15pm,, 3/29 7:30pm, 4/1 10:15pm $12

It all begins when Josh dreams up a seemingly innocent game and his friend refuses to be confined by the rules. This short play cycle then peers into the lives of several confined characters. We meet Tori, who is tricked into a cover-up plan when her boss murders his wife. We encounter 21-year-old Ashton and his world is falling apart: his family, his career aspirations, his mental health, but he has no idea of the dangers of tomorrow. Finally, we observe lovers Maggie and Marco; they want love so bad that theyll risk corrupting the relationship they're fighting for. These characters are damaged and good-natured but with bruised eyes, its tough to see when others are hurting, too.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Drama, Music, Women, People of Color or Ethnicity, Social Justice This Show May Contain: Simulated Combat or Violence The Drunken Tenor Produced & Directed by Robert Mcpherson Fight Choreography/Supplemental Staging Ryan Higgins Master Carpenter John B Cooper Musical Arrangements Mark Davis-Early Social Media Holly Braithwaite Press Photos Paul Gibbons 60 minutes - E

Theatre Puget Sound Center Theatre 3/24 9:30pm, 3/25 9:15pm, 3/31 6pm, 4/1 2:15pm $13

What happens when the worlds most irresponsible tenor performs the worlds most beautiful music? Will he show up in time? Will he know his music? Will the soprano strangle him? Described as Jack Black meets Pavarotti, or "the bastard child of Victor Borge" join Metropolitan Opera tenor Robert McPherson as he brings low comedy to new

heights!

Performed by Robert McPherson, Jennifer Bromagen, David McDade.

Keywords: Comedy, Parody or Satire, Musical or Opera, Sketch Comedy, Music This Show May Contain: Loud Operatic Singing Links: http://thedrunkentenor.com/, https://twitter.com/TheDrunkenTenor, http://instagram.com/thedrunkentenor, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF2SG-GKlxL0TNq99vLhqZA The Gay Uncle Explains It All To You: The True Stories of a Middle Aged Gay Man Created by Jeffrey Robert

Produced by Jeffrey Robert & Danielle K.L. Gregoire Assistant Christopher Thomas 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Theatre 4 3/23 9:30pm, 3/24 8pm, 3/25 9:30pm, 3/26 4pm $12

Imagine John Waters substituting for Garrison Keillor in a friend's living room on a $13 budget and you can start to picture The Gay Uncle Explains It All To You. Jeffrey Robert, "The Gay Uncle," learned about life through Pop, Camp,

Gay, Underground and Trash Culture and now he wants to share it with YOU. Using humor, storytelling and brightly

colored paintings on cardboard and found objects, he will make you laugh, cry and whet your appetite to find out more

about the fabulous world and help you remove "I don't know who/what that is" from you vocabulary when speaking

with an Elder of the Gay community. Or anyone who is FABULOUS! This is the History Class you wish you had in school.

Performed By Jeffrey Robert, Cory Webb.

Keywords: Comedy, Experimental, Performance Art, Solo Performance, LGBT This Show May Contain: Adult Language, Sexuality or Simulated Sexual Depictions, Strong Subject Matter Links: https://www.facebook.com/events/209202552819505/, https://twitter.com/funnyjeffrey, https://twitter.com/thegayuncletime The Midway Liar Created by Troy Mink, Jeff Pozarski, Tom FitzMacken Produced by OK Buddy Productions Director Randy Dixon Lighting Sound Tech Alex Wren Video Production Brian Rachabeaumer 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Theatre 4 3/23 8:45pm, 3/25 5:45pm,

3/31 7:45pm, 4/1 9:15pm $13

A mentally ill brother, a religious sister, an aspiring local politician, a doubting preacher, and a feigned psychic find the truth but don't like it one bit. The team from Troy Mink's last Fringe Festival success reprise the characters from The Haint to explore rumors, delusions, and the truth. Called a "Southern-Fried Genius" by The Stranger, Mink returns to Midway, TN in this solo comedy.

Performed by Troy Mink.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Comedy, Drama This Show May Contain: Adult Language Links: https://www.facebook.com/troyminkhaint/ This Is My Dinner Created by Gary Stensland & Samantha Demboski Produced by Who Dat Cindy Director Samantha Demboski Music Director Gary Stensland Video Production Brian Racherbaeumer ­ 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Theatre 4 3/24 9:30pm, 3/25 7:45pm, 3/26 2:30 pm, 3/29 9pm $12

Fauku and Jeremy have left the crippling confines of art school behind to educate the people about the true meaning of brilliance, but find that freedom comes with its own trials as they grapple with reality and each other in this comedic exploration of pretension in art. Theyre unreasonable people in a perfectly reasonable world, and theyre

about to see what happens when single-minded devotion comes up against financial necessity. With all original songs,

a flair for dysfunction, and a giant metal trash can, This Is My Dinner is a scathing satire of performance artists gone

wild.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Comedy, Musical or Opera This Show May Contain: Adult Language Links: https://www.facebook.com/events/1818121618443399/ Totally Solid Gold! Deep Squats Created & Produced by The Busted Ankle Dancers Director Craig Trolli & Jennifer Parker Video Production & Media Shawn McConaghy Choreography JenRenee Fairlane & Emma Hassett 45 minutes M

Theatre Puget Sound Theatre 4 3/24 11pm, 3/26 5:30pm, 3/31 9:45pm $10

Totally Solid Gold is a mixture of video and live performance spoofing the 1980s hit TV show Solid Gold. The Busted Ankle Dancers is a comedy dance troupe that sometimes follows their choreography but mostly not. Is it dance? Is it comedy? Is it drag? Is it all of those things? We don't really know so you'll have to go and see for yourself. Free train

wrecks for the first 1000 audience members!

Performed by Craig Trolli, Jennifer Parker, Shawn McConaghy, Peter Benjamin Farrar, Ryan McAtee

Keywords: Comedy, Parody or Satire, Performance Art, Dance, Music, Video This Show May Contain: Adult Language, Partial or Burlesque-Style Nudity, Sexuality or Simulated Sexual Depictions, Strobe or Quick Flashing Lights Links: https://www.facebook.com/TotallySolidGold/ War Bride Created & Performed by Rebekah Dawn Produced by Bound Productions Directed by Andrew McGinn Choreographer & Designer Rebekah Dawn 45 minutes PG

Eclectic Theater 3/25 3:45pm, 3/26 12:30pm, 3/31 6:00pm, 4/1 4pm $13

In WWII, nearly one million United States military personnel were stationed in Australia for strategic forward staging. Many American servicemen married Australian women, promising a new life in post-war America. Promises fell short when stringent immigration quotas prevented these women from accompanying their husbands to the U.S. The brides were left wondering when they would see their husbands, or if their children would have fathers. In 1945, congress responded with the War Brides Act, allowing 15,000 Australian women non-quota status to reunite with their

husbands. In this coming of age story, one such bride must find great courage as the truth of her circumstances comes

to light.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Drama, Devised, Experimental, Solo Performance, Generative, Dance, Music, Women This Show May Contain: Strong Subject Matter Links: https://www.facebook.com/events/109472242890359/ What Would Our Mothers Think? Created by Brent Solomon Produced by Bohemian Dream Stage Manager Paris Giese 60 minutes PG

Theatre Puget Sound Studio 3/24 8:15pm, 3/25 9:45pm, 3/31 8:15pm, 4/1 2:45pm $10

Two parallel tales of working mothers discussing the issues of their times. Set simultaneously in the election years of 2016 and 1972.

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Comedy, Drama, Women, Political This Show May Contain: Adult Language, Strong Subject Matter Links: https://www.facebook.com/whatwouldourmothersthink/ Woman Without Her Coat Written by Jorj Savage Produced by Self Powered Productions 60 minutes M

Eclectic Theater 3/23 8:15 pm, 3/25 7:15pm, 3/31 7:45pm. 4/1 2:15pm $10

Opposites attract. So they say. But so much more separates Carter and Ji than their 50 years difference in age. Can their new relationship survive?

Performed by Chris Mathews, Laurel Clark, Clay Campbell

Keywords: Scripted Theatre, Comedy, Drama This Show May Contain: Simulated Combat or Violence, Adult Language, Partial or Burlesque-Style Nudity, Sexuality or Simulated Sexual Depictions, Strong Subject Matter Links: https://www.facebook.com/events/1837623513188515/ In addition to the above amazing shows&. Seattle Fringe Festival 2017 presents: FringeProv A New Series of Improv Performance

Theatre Puget Sound Studio Ground Floor of the Seattle Center Armory



Rock Bottom: 3/25 2:45pm, 3/29 8:45pm rockbottomimprov@outlook.com

Patriarch/Out of the BOX: 4/1 7:45pm, 3/23 6:45pm caguebels@gmail.com

God Bless Ya: 3/30 8:15pm ethansabellasmith@gmail.com

Fools Play Improv: 4/1 6:15pm FoolsPlayImprov@gmail.com

Storytelling with Yolanda and Friends: 4/1 4:30pm yolandasuarez0922@gmail.com

Carskee: 3/23 8:30pm, 3/25 6:15pm jacargill@yahoo.com Tickets for all FringeProv performances: $10