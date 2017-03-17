by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



The Seattle Men's Chorus will be in a Lady GaGa state of mind when it presents 'Born This Way' at McCaw Hall on April 1 and 2. Inspired by the pop icon's 2011 hit single, the show hopes to inspire and unify LGBTQ youth and other members of the community by sending a powerful message that 'there's nothing wrong with loving who you are,' as the song's lyrics state. Under the helm of Artistic Director Paul Caldwell, the chorus will perform music by Lady GaGa, Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright, Pink and Transgender composer Mari Esabel Valverde in the production. The innovative multimedia concert will also feature singers and audience members sharing uplifting stories, as well as the dreams and challenges that are unique to LGBTQ youth. The April 1 performance will be staged at 8pm, while the April 2 presentation is a matinee show at 2pm. Through the Seattle Men's Chorus' Youth Ticket Outreach Program, hundreds of students and youth from throughout the Northwest will be given complimentary admission to attend. Additionally, a free children's concert on April 1 (2pm), also at McCaw Hall, will include an hour of non-stop music with familiar and classic songs for all ages. Silly costumes, laughter and audience participation are part of the fun. Tickets to the children's concert are free, but advance online reservations are recommended and can be made at SeattleChoruses.org. Tickets for the 'Born This Way' performances at McCaw Hall are $25-$78 and available at seattlechoruses.org, or over the phone at (206) 388-1400. The Seattle area box office is open Monday through Friday, 11am-6pm.



If you loved the '90s, then you'll love the 'I Love the '90s - The Party Continues Tour' featuring TLC, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Montell Jordan, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and Snap! The multiple-artist concert is scheduled for July 7 at Everett's XFINITY Arena. TLC will, of course, headline the show with a performance that will likely include their biggest singles, 'Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg,' 'Creep,' 'Unpretty,' 'No Scrubs' and the AIDS-themed ballad 'Waterfalls.' Tickets, starting at $40, go on sale March 24 (10am) at the XFINITY Arena box office, online at xfinityarenaeverett.com, or charge by phone at 1-866-332-8499. A limited number of 'I Love the '90s - The Party Continues' VIP packages are available.



Among the other new shows to announce this week is the 25th anniversary tour by pop trio Hanson, which makes a stop at the Neptune Theatre on October 17. The band, featuring brothers - Isaac, Taylor and Zach - rose to fame in 1996 with the hit 'MMMBop,' although they formed the act and began performing several years before. General admission tickets, priced at $38.50, go on sale March 18 (8am) online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount box office, or they may also be purchased by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit STGPresents.org.



Finally, if we didn't already love Justin Timberlake enough, while accepting an award for Song of the Year ('Can't Stop the Feeling') at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Grammy winner and Oscar nominee had an inspiring message to deliver to today's youth on being different: 'I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together,' he said. 'If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans - or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee. Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it's only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are. Because being different means you make the difference. So f- 'em.' Be sure to keep Justin Timberlake in mind when you're making your next iTunes purchase.



