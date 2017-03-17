WASHINGTON, DC - Rep. Pramila Jayapal, vice ranking member of the House Budget Committee, issued the following statement in response to President Trump's budget proposal, which slashes $54 billion in investments important to working families, communities, and public safety:



'The Trump budget proposal is a real punch in the gut to the American people. It makes abundantly clear that every critical domestic program important to working families is on the chopping block.



'The $54 billion in proposed cuts would put the health, safety, and security of our communities at risk, as well as seize innovation that powers job growth and economic opportunity.



'Our nation's budget represents our moral values and our commitment to the future of our country. The Trump budget is a clear betrayal of those values. No lawmaker, Democrat or Republican, can say they support their constituents and vote for this proposal.'



As proposed, the Trump budget would gut the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by $2.6 billion. This reduction could result in the loss of critical EPA funding to restore Puget Sound. It would also cut investments in the Departments of Education, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Health and Human Services by a combined $28.5 billion. Other programs and agencies would also face massive cuts.



On the other hand, the administration is asking Congress for $2 billion to build a border wall, $80 million to deport immigrants, and $1.4 billion for charter schools at the expense of public schools.



