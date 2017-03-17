by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump's State Department will send the leader of an anti-LGBT hate group to the United Nations as one of the US delegates to the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).



Austin Ruse, boss of the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM), will be one of the US representatives, the State Department said on March 13. C-FAM is listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).



The organization is a member of the World Congress of Families, the coalition working with the National Organization for Marriage (NOM) and others to export anti-LGBT hatred to foreign countries.



Ruse was fired by the American Family Association - itself considered a hate group by SPLC - last year after a guest-hosting spot on its radio network, during which he declared that liberal university officials 'should all be taken out and shot.' Ruse also claimed that a Vatican priest offered him absolution if he were to murder Hillary Clinton.



According to Mother Jones magazine, Ruse is also active in the secret 'Groundswell' organization, said to be waging a propaganda war 'to fundamentally transform the nation.' The group is led by Ginni Thomas, wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.



Ruse is married to Family Research Council - yet another hate group - 'senior fellow' Cathy Ruse.



In addition to Ruse, an official of the Heritage Foundation - a right-wing think tank - was also appointed to the US delegation. The Heritage Foundation opposes funding for international programs combating violence against women, and claims that anti-discrimination laws grant LGBT people 'special privileges.'



Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, an international LGBT rights organization, denounced the appointments.



'In their Senate confirmation hearings, Secretary of State Tillerson and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley repeatedly pledged to uphold the right to be free from discrimination as an American value,' she said in a statement.



'The appointment of these organizations to the official US delegation undermines their positions. I urge Secretary Tillerson and Ambassador Haley to ensure that the US delegation maintains nondiscrimination at the CSW in the face of obvious pressure from these newly appointed members of the delegation. Fundamentalist notions about how women and girls should behave should never be the basis of advising or negotiating US foreign policy.



'It is also a bad sign that two organizations that have tried to delegitimize the United Nations and human rights internationally now sit on the official US delegation. Maybe the violent mentality that got C-FAM labeled a hate group successfully panders to their base, but the US government must ensure protection for the world's most vulnerable people.'



