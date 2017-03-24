by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Seattle Mayor Ed Murray proclaimed March 21 a 'Day of Action' in support of immigrants and refugees, calling for comprehensive immigration reform.



In an official proclamation, signed by himself and all nine city councilmembers, Murray reaffirmed that 'Seattle is an inclusive, open, and welcoming city, and we will fight today and every day for the rights and security of our immigrant and refugee communities.'



In a press conference call before issuing the proclamation, Murray and three other mayors - Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles; Jorge Elorza of Providence, Rhode Island; and Tom Tait of Anaheim, California - stressed the role city governments play in dealing with immigrants and immigration issues.



Day of Action activities are meant to highlight the vital contributions immigrants make to their cities and the nation, the mayors said. They are also urging Congress and the Trump administration to focus on 'commonsense reforms that will address the nation's broken immigration system.'



Murray said he would sign on to the US Conference of Mayor's letter to Congress, calling on the federal government to pass immigration reform legislation.



'Today, we are standing up for [the] civil rights of all of our residents,' Murray said in a statement.



'Symbolism is important, but action is more important. And we are taking these bold actions today because we believe we have the Constitution and the rule of law on our side. Our immigration system is broken for everyone - those working in our hotels, doing our farm work, as well as those working in high-tech industries. Here in Seattle, we recognize that immigrants help to make our local economy stronger, and we know this applies to our national economy as well.'



Murray added that the City of Seattle would hold what he called an 'Immigration 101 training and discussion' for all city employees, including frontline personnel who work directly with residents - Seattle police officers, for example, and other field staff.



The mayor also announced that the city would relaunch its 'Welcoming City' webpage, listing all immigration-related actions it has taken.



Finally, in a joint statement with the immigrant rights group OneAmerica, Murray urged Seattle residents to call or write their congressional representatives and urge them to support policies to benefit immigrants and refugees.



A regional conference on immigration will be held later this spring, Murray added.



