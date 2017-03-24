by Albert Rodriguez - SGN Staff Writer



The Seattle Sounders FC celebrated the best year of its franchise history on December 10, 2016 when it captured professional soccer's ultimate title, the MLS Cup. They weren't expected to emerge as champions, in fact midway through the season they weren't even on track to make the playoffs. But the Sounders, led by team captain Brad Evans, muscled through the second half of the season, earned a playoff spot and suddenly found itself within a match of winning it all, and in a nail biting finale that went down to the wire, they prevailed over their opponents, Toronto FC.



Since the match took place away from the Emerald City, on the other side of North America and in a different time zone, the players did most of the celebrating on their own.



'It was a little bit weird because the game was an 8 o'clock kickoff,' explains Evans, when I spoke with him in person at CenturyLink Field last week, after watching the team practice in preparation for its season opener on March 19. 'So we went into overtime and then we do the penalty kicks and then there's media after that and a celebration on the field. We didn't get back to the hotel until 1:30 in the morning, so it was already too late to plan anything or go out, so the team held a big party at the hotel with family members, food and drinks. It was a really fun celebration, a lot of guys were exhausted, but at that point there are no more games, so you stay up till 4 o'clock just wired, buzzed, drinking and celebrating with your family.'



Evans is currently on the injured list, unable to play but upbeat for a full recovery.



'I think in another 2 and a 1/2, or 3 weeks,' he replied when asked when he'd be back in action. 'The problem is I really haven't played a 90-minute game since last August when I first got injured, so even though I feel good now I have to build up slowly. I don't want to risk getting injured again, so I'm being smart with it, making sure that I'm ready for the next 30 games after that.'



Although the Sounders were victorious over the New York Red Bulls last Sunday in its first match of the new season, it's a long road ahead for the team to repeat as champions. But that isn't stopping them from setting their sights on it.



'The ultimate goal will always remain to win an MLS Cup because for us that is the ultimate championship,' Evans stated, dressed in street clothes and a baseball cap after changing out of warm-up gear following his practice session. 'We've always been a club and we want to get as many trophies as possible throughout the year, and there's four trophies at the beginning of the year that are up for grabs. The last thing you want to do is what Portland did last year; they win and then they don't even make the playoffs. So, a realistic goal is having a better season than last year throughout the course of the year, not having to win 9 of those 12 last games, or whatever it was, to make the playoffs and not putting ourselves in that position.'



With a squad comprised of men from throughout the country and from overseas I wondered whether Evans or anyone on the team was concerned about recent political events, such as the travel ban, or players not kneeling during the National Anthem as several NFL players did last year.



'Ultimately, this is a brotherhood and it's a family, and whenever one of your family members or brothers is affected in any way it can take its toll on the group,' the 6' 1' captain pointed out. 'The one thing about soccer is that as soon as we step out of that tunnel and onto the field, ultimately 99% of the other things are out of your brain and the focus is on soccer. And then after the game, on the carpool ride back home, we can talk about real issues.'



But what about that whole kneeling thing? Could that happen here in Seattle? Evans answers quickly and confidently.



'One way that I've interpreted that is that our league is so diverse that if you ask any of these guys from Cuba, who honestly gave up everything, his whole family and defected here, is because of the flag,' he said. 'We have guys from Panama who could've played overseas, guys from Trinidad and the list goes on from the amount of countries that we have on this team. One thing they love is America and the American dream, and the flag represents a lot, so you'll never see one of those guys take a knee during the National Anthem. They're so honored to be here in this country.'



You might recall Evans interviewing twice with Seattle Gay News during the past season and talking about his precious dog Coto. Unfortunately, his beloved pet, who he covets like a child, had a setback this winter and though it's difficult to deal with Evans looks to soccer as a great escape.'



'My dog, in December, was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor,' Evans told me. 'So we had to have his leg removed - that's tough, that's my son, we don't have kids, we don't plan on having kids - and on the way to training I'm always thinking about it, but once I step on the field I don't think about it.'



At press time, the date for this year's Seattle Sounders Pride Day was still being decided, however, it is expected to happen in late June to coincide with the city's Pride festivities. Stay tuned for an upcoming announcement on that. In the meantime, the team welcomes everyone to any and all of its home matches at CenturyLink Field. To view the 2017 schedule, go to seattlesoundersfc.com.



