Meet Allie, a gorgeous 3-year-old Siberian Husky and German Shepherd mix with lots of enthusiasm to share with her new family. This girl is intelligent and eager, making her a great dog for learning tricks! Allie is a little shy and has faced challenges in her past. She'll blossom tremendously with a patient, loving, and trustworthy guardian. Once you earn her trust, you will have a loyal friend for life. To make sure Allie finds her perfect home, potential adopters are required to follow three short steps: Meet with Seattle Humane (SH) Adoption Team for initial advising, discuss Allie's behavior and management plan with SH Behavior Team and decide whether you'd like to meet sweet Allie. Seattle Humane has experienced tremendous success with individualized adoption advising for specific pets and is expecting the same for our special lady, Allie.



As with all of our dogs, Allie has been spayed, micro-chipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and six weeks of training in one of our on-campus dog behavior courses -- a great way to start off on the right paw!



Tres is a charming, 3-year-old tuxedo cat. This young lad has learned the gentlemanly lifestyle from his bonded older pal, Quattro. The two create a loving, adorable pair. Tres loves pets and head scratches and makes getting around on three legs look easy. This is a duo to look out for. Come and meet them at Seattle Humane today! Tres and Quattro tested positive for FIV. When kept indoors, an FIV-positive kitty can live a long, happy life like any other feline. Our staff would be happy to speak with you about FIV and their long-term care.



As with all of our cats, Tres and Quattro have been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw.



