by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



King County Councilmember Joe McDermott is defying the Trump administration with a proposal to fund legal services for immigrants.



McDermott wants to create what he calls a 'Resilience Fund' to offer legal defense, know-your-rights training and other forms of support to King County's immigrant population.



The fund would be a public-private partnership, with King County investing $1 million from surplus funds in its budget and the Seattle Foundation putting in another $125,000. The Seattle Foundation would then help oversee management of the program.



'Our values are that we want people to know that they're welcome and accepted here,' McDermott said about his proposal.



That puts McDermott squarely up against the Trump administration's attempts to enforce his executive order against so-called 'sanctuary cities.' Both Seattle and King County have said for many years that their law enforcement officers will not help federal agents locate and deport undocumented immigrants.



In fact, Seattle is already spending some $250,000 to help immigrants and refugees navigate life under the Trump administration, with a focus on children in the city's public schools.



Both King County and Seattle made the Trump administration's hit list of municipalities that do not cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by turning over undocumented immigrants who are arrested for other crimes.



The Trump administration report, called the 'Declined Detainer Outcome Report,' included Seattle and other cities, plus King, Snohomish, and several other Washington counties. It was issued March 20.



So-called 'detainer requests' are sometimes issued by ICE to local law enforcement when they take undocumented immigrants into custody. The requests ask local law enforcement hold that person for 48 hours so ICE agents can take them into custody.



King and Snohomish counties will only honor the detainer requests if ICE has a court order or warrant to hold that person, McDermott said, so he expected them to be included in the Trump report.



'The administration is trying to publicly shame jurisdictions by publishing this list,' McDermott said.



The Trump administration report tracked declined detainer requests between January 28 and February 3. Two King County jails, South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines and Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, were named in the report for releasing three people, despite receiving federal detainer requests.



'King County has refused to abide by these tactics,' McDermott said. 'We've adopted a policy refusing to honor ICE detainers, except in the most serious of circumstances, recognizing that ICE detainers harm public safety in our communities...



'I want people to feel safe talking to law enforcement, regardless of whether they are a victim, witness, or reporting a crime. I want them to feel safe having that conversation. If they are afraid of having that contact lead to detention or possibly being deported, they will not engage.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!