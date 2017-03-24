The hottest new item by fashion designer Andrew Christian isn't a pair of latex underwear - it's a three-pound, reflective silver coffee table book. Now, the provocateur-turned-author is stopping by Seattle and Portland to promote Sex=Power=Freedom and to dance the night away.



Described as his 'passion project,' Sex=Power=Freedom tows the line of scandalous on every one of the 200 black and white glossy pages. The book mostly consists of images that showcase all of the regular Andrew Christian models explicitly engaged with one another. The book is sexy, but topical: Christian's commentary on today's political climate.



'A person's openness to their sexuality directly relates to their emotional freedom,' says Christian, who began tirelessly working on the book immediately following the November election. 'Furthermore, society's acceptance of the LGBT community constitutes our political freedom.'



Freedom is a key point to the book. It features imagery and phrases that unblushingly push for LGBT equality around the world. 'Sex=Power=Freedom' is an in-your-face defender of Gay rights and Gay sex.



'My artistic vision for the book,' says Christian, 'was to show all facets of sexuality without any judgment or morality. I don't consider anything to go too far.' The controversy in Sex=Power=Freedom goes past the soft-core pornographic imagery. It discusses religion, addiction, immigration, and, of course, Donald Trump.



Perhaps the quote on the first page of Sex=Power=Freedom describes it best: 'This book is about sex. Sex is power, it's emotion, it's creation, it's personal expression, and most of all it's political freedom.'



The book includes one of Christian's models, Arad Winwin, an Iranian immigrant who escaped his home country for freedom in America.



'People are unaware what it is like for those who have to live in countries where people are denied every type of freedom,' says Arad. 'This book let me tell my story and bring awareness to the plight of those who have been imprisoned, tortured, or killed simply because they were LGBT.'



Through the United Nations refugee program, Arad immigrated to America where he quickly become one of Andrew Christian's most popular models.



'If Trump's extreme vetting had been in place during the last eight years, Arad would surely be dead today,' says Christian. 'I want Sex=Power=Freedom to raise awareness for the plight of those who live in hostile, oppressive countries and to help make Americans understand that people from the Middle East are just like us. They want to live in peace and freedom, and many good people like Arad look to the United States for assistance.'



Now, Arad and Christian are travelling in style. On Thursday, March 30, Andrew will be hosting a book-signing in Seattle at underU4men's Capitol Hill store (709 Broadway E at E Roy St.) from 5:30-7pm, followed by an after-party at R Place (619 E Pine St at Boylston Ave) from 9-11pm.



On Friday, March 31, Andrew will be hosting a book-signing in Portland at the underU4Men Flagship Store (800 SW Washington St., Portland). The signing will take place from 7:30-9pm and will be followed by an after-party at Stag (317 NW Broadway, Portland) starting at 9:00pm.



The events at underU4men are free to attend and are open to the public. Sex=Power=Freedom is on sale at underU4men stores in both Seattle and Portland. Silver and limited edition gold copies of the book will be available throughout the weekend. (Limited edition gold copies are only available at the book-signings.)



Courtesy of underU4men



