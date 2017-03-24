by Miryam Gordon - SGN A&E Writer



SEATTLE WOMEN'S CHORUS

A WOMAN'S WORLD

CORNISH PLAYHOUSE

March 17-19



For the second Seattle Women's Chorus concert with Paul Caldwell, Caldwell focused on women's plight in the world for the first act and gave the second act over to a full-fledged opus to famous women by Eric Lane Barnes. 'A Woman's World' mixed some Farsi, some body percussion, and a focus on the international condition of women in our times in a powerful evening of support for women's rights and the possibilities that can exist if women take their rightful places in world affairs.



Caldwell's style is streamlined and specific. There were dancers on some songs, but they seemed specific choices that enhanced the particular song. The dancers were well choreographed to fit the songs chosen.



Act 1 had a fairly somber tone. The overall focus was on the international plight of women, the horrific choice of warmongers to include sexual assault/rape as a consequence of war conquest on multiple areas of the world, and the perseverance of women in the face of those awful crimes.



There were sets of well-chosen projections, although occasionally the projections took focus away from the great singing. Care could be taken to double-check that effect in the future, perhaps.



Short videos were included, most particularly focused on the work of Women for Women International (http://www.womenforwomen.org/) and that SWC had decided to partner with them for this concert. They are clearly doing amazing work in the world. Again, while it was a great idea, at least one of the videos felt like a commercial, and it would likely have been a good idea to call out the partnership much earlier in the concert, in order to prepare the audience that there was a context for a 'commercial' for this organization.



The act started with Sensible Shoes taking stage and performing a body-percussion piece with singing of Lead Belly's 'Bring Me Little Water, Silvy.' It was gorgeous. The Shoes are sounding terrific with twelve singers.



The soloists were uniformly wonderful for each song - strong singers, well-rehearsed, well chosen.



Many songs, including a 'lullaby' by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory (Beneath the African Sky), were of a longing, melodic style. The tone of the music became a bit at odds with the strength and the probable anger and rebellion of the women presented on screen after a while. It sounded 'pretty' but there were few songs about being strong and resilient and powerful. This should not sound like a large critique, though. It's more of a mention of a bit of a mismatch.



Act 2 was fun and amazing. The entire act was given over to an opus by Eric Lane Barnes celebrating some historic women in U.S. history that should inspire us all. He called it 'Unsung: Women Who Shaped Society.' Barnes chose Susan B. Anthony, suffrage pioneer; Queen Lili'uokalani, the last queen of native Hawaiians, forcibly deposed by the U.S. government; Billie Jean King, tennis giant who took on Bobby Riggs and won; Katherine Johnson, a 'human computer' at NASA and subject of the new movie 'Hidden Figures'; Margaret Cho, Korean-American comic who breaks every mold; and The Notorious RBG - Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court justice. He ended with a song praising 'The Most Inspiring Woman (You).'



Barnes' compositions are often funny with brisk lyrics. Here he wove what some might call Wikipedia-type information into short odes to the moments of history these women were part of. Equal parts educational, supportive, and empowering, with moments of mirth.



