by Sharon Cumberland - SGN A&E Writer



PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET

'DIRECTOR'S CHOICE'

MARION OLIVER MCCAW HALL

March 17 (continues through 3/26)



Pacific Northwest Ballet's annual 'Director's Choice' program presents new works by living choreographers so that Peter Boal, PNB's Artistic Director, can show audiences how ballet is developing in the hands of the young masters. This year we're seeing two works we've never seen at PNB before - David Dawson's fantastic 'Empire Noir' and Jessica Lang's lyrical 'Her Door to the Sky.' We're also seeing 'New Suite,' a work presented two years ago in the all-William Forsythe program, which has now entered PNB's repertoire.



When works enter a company's repertoire, like Balanchine's 'Jewels,' Cerrudo's 'Little mortal jump,' Wheeldon's 'Tide Harmonic' and Pite's 'Emergence' (all returning to PNB next year), audiences progress beyond the pleasure of the moment - though the moments are always pleasurable - to creating a ballet memory. They learn to compare and contrast works and choreographers, and to develop discerning taste. Knowing what you like and what you don't like isn't taste: knowing why you like or don't like something is taste. We can thank PNB for giving us the ability, over time, to see a large variety of quality work that enables us to be a discerning audience with broad tastes. Of course, Seattle wouldn't even have a ballet company if not for Francia Russell and Kent Stowell, PNB's Founding Artistic Directors, who recognized the potential of Seattleites to make ballet happen here. Now Peter Boal continues to expand our horizons and develop our taste with his worldwide knowledge of choreographic talent. Here are his Director's choices for this year, in the order in which they were performed.



'Empire Noir' (2015)

Choreography: David Dawson

Music: Greg Haines

Costumes: Yumiko Takeshima



Usually the most thrilling piece - the one that brings audiences to their feet for extended cheering and applause - is presented last, like a fireworks display. In this case, however, David Dawson's exciting 'Empire Noir' was presented first and yes, we leapt to our feet cheering at the end. Though the dance was 'noir,' the choreography and music were in Technicolor.



The monochromatic set uses a dramatic black parabola (think upside-down swoosh) and bright, white, shadow-casting light to create performance fields for the black-clad dancers. Greg Haines' percussive music - bells, drums, wood clappers, horns - and Dawson' daring, architectural movement are the fireworks contained in this dark world. Haines' sharp, rhythmic music fuses with the movement, driving dancers into ever more vivid and architectural shapes. The dance began with all ten dancers facing the audience at the footlights, arms extended to one another, like cut-out dolls from another planet with one hand at a ninety-degree angle up, and the opposing hand at a ninety degree angle down. This motif returned repeatedly as Dawson explored odd numbers of dancers - three, seven, five, one, nine - in an ever-shifting numerical universe.



One particularly striking move has a male dancer grip his partner under the arms in a floor-skimming swing as she forms a diamond with her legs. It's potentially ungainly, yet strange and absorbing. And just in case we didn't fully grasp it the first time it came around, Dawson has all five couples perform the same low swing at the finale, moving the group in a large circle like the orbit of a planet that has stars circulating inside the perimeter. There were amazing fishtail-shaped lifts with the women uplifted in backbends, there was the clever device of dancers entering and leaving the stage at a run, and the continuing use of the hands as gestures independent of the arm, unlike the classical tradition of the hand as an extension of the arm. There are so many dramatic configurations of the body and the corps of dancers in this ballet that one can only wonder at the inventiveness of Dawson's choreographic mind. I haven't been this impressed with a modern ballet since Crystal Pite's 'Emergence.'



'New Suite' (2012)

Choreographer: William Forsythe

Music: George Frederic Handel, Luciano Berio, Johann Sebastian Bach

Costumes: William Forsythe and Yumiko Takeshima



This collection of seven duets to Handel's 'Concerti Grossi, Op. 6' and Luciano Berio's 'Duetti per Due Violini Vol 1' is not exactly new in that they are harvested from Forsythe's years of choreographing longer works in various settings - many in Germany where he was the choreographer in residence at the Frankfurt Ballet. New costumes did much to signal to the audience a connection among pieces that might otherwise seem random. The more classical, courtly dances were performed in skirts and tights while the more modern dances were performed in short pants for the women and knee-length leotards for the men. It was a subtle difference, but effective, in that the mood of each piece was visually matched with the aural qualities of the music. In 2015 I thought this program was a bit disjointed, but this year it struck me as an integrated meditation on the duet form, and its progression from courtly origins to the edgy, angsty present.



Just as Picasso mastered classical drawing before breaking out into his cubist experiments, so Forsythe shows us his mastery of classic dance forms in the first three sections of this piece before letting loose with modern movement. Charming dancers dance charmingly to charming music - which is to say, we see the elegant lines, the flowing gestures, the gentlemanly attention of the cavalier to the lady, and her sweet return of regard in every step and lift. The art of this style is to make it look easy, which the dancers did with unfailing skill and courtesy. The final section of this dance is also courtly, performed by two company and audience favorites, Carrie Imler and Jonathan Porretta. Their ease, expertise, and affection delighted the audience. The middle three sections, performed with modern movement to classical works, showed Forsythe's mastery of angular movement, which abandons the perfectly parallel arm and leg of classical ballet for the off-balance, anti-grace of anxiety-suffused dancing. Since these works are lifted from longer pieces they end abruptly, so that after a duet of struggle and entanglement the couples just walk off stage in opposite directions. It looks right in this context, and forms a perfect bridge from the wildly modern of 'Empire Noir' to the swirling, elegant 'Her Door to the Sky.'



'Her Door to the Sky' (2016)

Choreographer: Jessica Lang

Music: Benjamin Britten

Costumes: Brandon McDonald



The set of this beautiful dance is a large version of Georgia O'Keefe's patio door at Ghost Ranch in New Mexico. A vivid blue backdrop sets off a beige rectangle with eight small windows along the bottom and an elevated double door at the center. Five pairs of dancers - the women in gorgeous, ombre-shaded dresses in bright colors, the men in white Mexican style shirts and pants, also vividly dyed in ombre shades up the legs and arms - inhabit this landscape as if worshiping the goddess of the sun. At various times in the dance the portal and portholes are used, with dancers peeping out the low windows or lifted onto the high door, as if there is a benign barrier between two equally beautiful worlds.



The integration of set, lighting, costumes, and choreography in this dance was seamless. Jessica Lang has a penchant for the beautiful, as those who have seen her unforgettable 'The Calling' will remember - a single dancer who manipulates a massive skirt - and swirling skirts are no less central here as dancers leaped and twirled to Benjamin Britten's lovely music. It is an enticing experience, homage to the sublime drama of Georgia O'Keefe's art by an equally talented woman choreographer. Women are central to the dance, but rare birds as choreographers in a profession still dominated by men. Bravo to Director Peter Boal for choosing Jessica Lang to offer a dance at the other end of the spectrum from 'Empire Noir.' The logic of the program was clear by the end, going from the percussive, architectural drama of Dawson, through the arc of courtly-to-modern duets in Forsythe, to the swirling integrated beauty of Lang. This perfectly balanced program, 'Director's Choice,' continues at McCaw Hall through March 26.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!