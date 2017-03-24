by Sara Michelle Fetters - SGN A&E Writer



SEATTLE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

March 25-April 2



With the 22nd annual Seattle Jewish Film Festival (SJFF) launching on Saturday, I managed to fit in a brief chat with SJFF and Stroum Jewish Community Center Cultural Arts Director Pamela Lavitt. She's been at the helm of things for over a decade now, and as such she tends to be pretty busy, running this way and that as she goes above and beyond trying to make the SJFF as spectacular as it can be. As such, we only had time for a quick ten question rapid fire back and forth. Here's what Pamela had to say:



Sara Michelle Fetters: This is the 22nd Seattle Jewish Film Festival. It's the longest running film festival in Seattle outside of SIFF [Seattle International Film Festival]. It's one of the longest running Jewish film festivals in the United States. You've been a big part of the majority of them. What does all of this mean to you?



Pamela Lavitt: I'd like to thank the Academy for this award& [laughs] Honestly, I can't really accept any awards or take credit for programming this festival. I just having a real passion for theatre and cinema, enhancing public Jewish and arts programming in the region, professionalizing the staff, and finding new ways to engage donors, the press and wider audiences with bigger films, partners and programs that challenge people to engage and think in new ways. Ideally with the filmmakers taking all the hard questions! It's amazing to realize I've given my precious 30s and 40s to this amazing festival, and this fallen academic (did my doctoral work in Jewish folklore and theatre) has made a career out of it. To both, I always get the question, Is this really a full-time job? To do it at this level, year after year, it is more than that. And, as the cultural arts director running another 45 programs at the Stroum JCC's stage year-round - global music concerts, comedy shows, year-round films, theater, culinary chefs and author talks - SJFF is only part of what my great team does annually. SJFF was my training wheels for engaging all the senses and building a very cultured and connected community.



Sara Michelle Fetters: It seems like, in many ways, this festival is more important than ever. With the political and social climate being what it is, what do you hope people take away from this year's SJFF? What do you hope they're talking about and discussing?



Pamela Lavitt: Those of us who live in the Jewish community especially in the Pacific Northwest are no stranger to anti-Semitism affecting our community, sadly, and cultural programs serve a purpose educating, injecting nuance to the conversation and building awareness. The festival has been featuring films about challenging social and political issues since its inception, lessons of the Holocaust, historical and relevant lessons of bigotry, racism and intolerance of all kinds.



In the current climate, this year's theme of 'Arrivals' is meant to celebrate the positive aspects of internationalism, global exchanges and journeys. Cultural exchange and cinema allow people to relate and identify, to be transported and ideally to broaden horizons. Niche festivals like ours prioritize longer forums for discussion with filmmakers, actors, producers and experts such as UW Professor James Felak, who will introduce and do Q&A after the film Keep Quiet, about one of Hungary's far right leaders, once a professed anti-Semite who has stirred deep hatred in his country, who converted to Judaism after learning he is part-Jewish. Can he take back what he's done/said/caused? Partners like Holocaust Center for Humanity and ADL educate people every day. What people talk about doesn't matter, it's the fact that they will talk, maybe over a glass of wine or cup of coffee and a nosh at the reception after the screening. As Linda Richman - Mike Meyers - urged on 'Saturday Night Live,' 'Tawk amongst yourselves!' All we can hope for is to tee up a great conversation and a space for inspiring everyone to learn, grow and celebrate Jewish life and culture in its complexity and diversity, warts and beauty and all.



Sara Michelle Fetters: This seems to be something we can say every year, but this year's festival seriously appears to be incredibly diverse. Is that something you're thinking about when you program?



Pamela Lavitt: Yes, we have some annual rubrics: Do we have films in French, Spanish, Hebrew, German? Do we have strong LGBTQ and women's films? Do we have Israeli films that show off its emerging cinema market, gives the Israeli community a feeling of home and something to chew on and shows off its multifaceted population? We love featuring what I call the 'Jews in strange places' such as Uganda, the Amazon or China. Then there's genre. Where are the comedies and are they schmaltzy or breakthrough? We have premiered five Academy Award-nominees over the year, so razzle-dazzle is nice, too!



Sara Michelle Fetters: Notably, there are a number of films directed and/or written by women this year, as hot a topic, as far as cinema is concerned, as any there is right now. Was this a focus for you? Can you talk some about a few of these films?



Pamela Lavitt: It wasn't all that intentional. In the documentary genre in general, this year we've got our Closing Night selection Big Sonia (directed/produced by Leah Warshawski), Last Laugh (directed by Ferne Pearlstein) for our special Brunch program and our 'teen screen' Supergirl (directed by Jessie Auritt, who will be attending the festival). We have featured female directors in these premiere programming slots, giving them a fairly high profile.



And, of course, Niki Caro who directed The Zookeeper's Wife (and previously Whale Rider) is testament that documentary film is not the only cinematic space friendly to female filmmakers. Producer and star Jessica Chastain intentionally chooses to work with female directors, and she recently said about the production (according to The Hollywood Reporter 'the most female-populated film set ever'), 'I'm in Prague filming [the movie] with director Niki Caro. I can't tell you, it's amazing. I've never been on a set with so many women&There are female producers, a female screenwriter, a female novelist [Diane Ackerman], a female protagonist and a female director. [Even] a female camera operator [and] female stunt coordinator&You don't feel a hierarchy; you don't have anyone feeling like they are being left out or bullied or humiliated. Sometimes being the only girl on a set, you can feel like a sexual object.' I think that's powerful stuff, a powerful statement, when you consider female directors and crew make up only 20-percent of Hollywood productions.



Sara Michelle Fetters: As you just mentioned, The Zookeepers Wife is one of these films. Not only is it terrific, it's also arguably one of the more high-profile features you've ever managed to have as a SJFF selection. After scoring Natalie Portman's directorial debut A Tale of Love and Darkness last year, do you feel like the SJFF is becoming a destination for these higher profile releases?



Pamela Lavitt: Our festival has a wonderful history premiering Academy Award nominees and winners from its inception: Last Days, Schindler's List, Nowhere in Africa, Beaufort and Ajami, while Jewish and Israeli films like Son of Saul, the eventual Oscar-winner for Best Foreign Language Film, have walked away with statues from SJFF. This just means expectations are higher and higher every year. Now we just need folks like Portman and Chastain to attend, right? [laughs]



Overall, the answer is yes, if the timing is right. Jewish and festival-goers in general are great for word-of-mouth campaigns. Our audiences set aside time to see films at the festival. Honestly, it takes a lot of calls and conversations to convince studios and filmmakers, so relationships matter a great deal, too. They know we care a great deal about the subject matter, and now year-round we are doing word-of-mouth premieres at our Dolby Digital cinema on Mercer Island. It's win-win!



Sara Michelle Fetters: How does the SJFF continue to be a part of the overall mission for the Stroum Jewish Community Center? Why does the festival continue to be an important part of that mission?



Pamela Lavitt: It is amazingly confluent and synergistic to be part of an organization whose mission it is to inspire everyone to learn, grow and celebrate Jewish life and culture in its complexity and diversity, warts and beauty and all. This is our fifth rodeo as a cornerstone program of SJCC and we just completed our second season of year-round film and live performance on our cultural arts stage here on Mercer Island.



Ten years ago, I could never have imagined being able to reprise films, have filmmakers come year-round, do 'dinner and a movie' or 'culinary cinema' programs, insider premieres and program a music, comedy and spoken word series as well. Under the SJCC's umbrella, we are building community, ensuring Jewish continuity through the arts and inspiring those connections year-round in a sustained way. Making our mark on the Greater Seattle arts landscape while garnering broader audiences demographically who love what we do. We can also do more free public benefit screenings for seniors, students, teens and families along with diverse partners like the YMCA, GSBA, College Success Foundation and ParentMap. SJCC has opened up so many more possibilities for SJFF to fuel conversation and draw people closer to the inspiring stories of global Jewish and Israeli life and other talented creatives.



Sara Michelle Fetters: There was a recent article in the New York Times regarding how the Anne Frank House is having to educate people in regards to WWII and the Holocaust. What do you think this says about society as a whole right now? Is there something there we need to be taking note of?



Pamela Lavitt: I saw this article the other day but haven't read it yet. I'd love to say this story started with Justin Bieber's renowned insensitive remarks on the Anne Frank House guest book, but the fact is that people of all ages have become inured to the stories of suffering in the Holocaust and that 'never forget' has become more a mantra than a purposeful challenge.



But in the Jewish tradition, as we head into Passover (the telling of the story of Exodus), we must retell the story of wandering in the desert, eat matzoh (the bread of affliction) and take the journey 'as if we were slaves' ourselves journeying from slavery to redemption and freedom. To remember doesn't mean to read, but to tell, to recite, to eat, to identify, to share, and to hopefully discuss while doing social good in the world. There are refugees and survivors who sponsor this festival because it is one of the few public low-barrier ways for people to engage with these topics because, outside of having survivors in your family (which are few now, as time, as it does, slowly continues to pass), or going to Holocaust Museums or touring Europe, it's sometimes difficult or costly to engage with the past. Those of us in the Jewish education world realized twenty years ago that 'experiential' museums and films have the power to relate to people in an impactful way.



Sara Michelle Fetters: Not that every Jewish story does or should revolve around that tragic era of history. What are you most proud of in regards to some of the stories and themes presented in some of this year's SJFF offerings? What brings a smile to your face when you think about these films?



Pamela Lavitt: When you get to meet directly with directors such as Barak Heymann, Jessie Auritt, Dani Menkin and Leah Warshawski and Todd Soliday, you can't help but be inspired and smile, not to mention the opportunity to host Sonia Warshawski, the subject of Big Sonia and a Holocaust survivor, and introduce actor Alon Aboutboul to audiences. The excitement is contagious! This is the bottled lightening we strive for. Connecting with creatives and being amazed at their ambition, productivity and tenacity, it is awe-inspiring, and the moment when they realize that, this is it, that their film is finally up there on the big screen, it brings a smile to my face knowing we've had something to do with helping them fulfill that dream. Oftentimes, we festival exhibitors are meeting people on the rise, unknown to most, showcasing little gifts and best-kept secrets about to be unwrapped and revealed to the world at large. We get to draw the curtain up and watch everyone else smile and take selfies with them.



Sara Michelle Fetters: How long do you see yourself continuing this job? What gets you excited to come to work every day?



Pamela Lavitt: My fabulous teammates. I work with great people dedicated to creating heightened opportunities and experiences for the community. Also, our loyal funders, my SJCC colleagues and their collective passion at always striving to make this festival and all our programs bigger and more meaningful annually, that keeps me excited to come to work every day, too. With new leadership from Amy Lavin, CEO, the Stroum JCC is about to take another leap, and we are all excited to see how far and how high we can jump. At this time, I see a lot of room for professional growth and I plan to continue at warp speed ahead!



Sara Michelle Fetters: What's next for the SJFF? Where do you go from here?



Pamela Lavitt: Yikes! I'm not sure. We keep growing, selling out and raising the festival's and the JCC's profile. But sometimes I might just prefer a marguerite and a real (not 'reel') vacation. How about I take a job as a cabana boy? It might be time to go on a new (and I don't mean screen) adventure!



