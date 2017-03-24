by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

KEY ARENA

March 17



In case you were wondering, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are doing fine. Actually, they're doing very well. Just ask any of the nearly 20,000 fans who crammed into Key Arena last weekend and they'll tell you that the legendary rock band is probably sounding better than they ever have.



The group, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, opened their concert with 'Around the World,' after a short instrumental jam, in front of a sold out audience that never sat down from the second the act went on stage. All around the arena, people stood on their feet for the duration of the two hour show, even through the slower numbers, and on the main floor close to the stage fans jumped and danced jubilantly like kids playing in a bouncy house.



The Chili Peppers - lead singer Anthony Kiedis, guitarist-bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith - certainly look older, at least from the last time I saw them live, back in 2006 at White River Amphitheatre. But they're in good shape, and they've still got their chops, individually and collectively. Kiedis, who wore solid black shorts with matching shirt, shoes and baseball cap, along with cartoon character-printed tights tucked into a gray pair of socks and a thick but groomed moustache, was in standout form on Friday night vocally, singing or rapping his way through about 16 songs from the band's earliest years to present day.



What fans didn't get to hear were two of the group's biggest hits, 'Can't Stop' and 'Dosed,' but on the bright side they listened to superb renditions of several Chili Peppers' classics, such as 'Otherside,' 'Snow (Hey Oh)' and Aeroplane,' not to mention a really soulful version of 'Californication' featuring Kiedis singing mesmerizingly front and center of the stage, then turning to face sideways with his self-reflection appearing on a gigantic screen behind Smith's drum set, which was actually made up of thin, long metal beams that stretched from the platform up to about 20 feet high.



Magically, a series of tubular lights, that looked like rows and rows of illuminated candles, hung over a portion of the main floor and frequently moved in various formations during the show. It was like having a carpet of lights directly over our heads the entire concert, at times dipping down to almost within arm's reach.



From their new album The Getaway, the four-piece - with newly added member Josh Klinghoffer, in baggy rust-colored pants and a double-layering of oversized long-sleeve tee shirts - introduced three new songs, including 'Go Robot' and the leadoff single 'Dark Necessities.' The third entry was 'Goodbye Angels,' squeezed into the encore.



Before lunging into a wild, exciting rendition of 'Higher Ground,' a Stevie Wonder cover that also became part of RHCP's own catalog when they recorded it for the album Mother's Milk in 1989, Kiedis asked everyone to take off their shirts and wave them around as a 'throwback' to the old Chili Peppers days.



'We're going to wave them like we really don't care!' shouted Flea, donning a pair of baggy pants that were made completely from stitched-together patches and a sleeveless shirt that fit him more like a vest.



As they were told, concertgoers throughout the venue - mostly men ranging in age from 20 to 45, some with muscular bodies - went shirtless, dancing energetically to the song. Kiedis himself took his shirt off and never put it back on for the remainder of the night.



A super lively version of 'By the Way' closed out the main set as large graffiti-like images flashed rapidly at the blink of an eye on the makeshift screen. For an encore, a trio of songs included a short solo cover of Malfunkshun's 'Until the Ocean' by Klinghoffer and then RHCP closed it all out with a much-anticipated performance of 'Give It Away.'



As they exited the stage, Flea thanked everyone for attending the show and reeled off a short list of Seattle bands that he praised for their music, including Alice in Chains and Soundgarden. This capped an amazing performance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, an act adored by fans that apparently has a lot still left in the tank.



