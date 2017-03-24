by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



Broadway veteran, Billboard dance sensation and People Magazine's first-ever Gay 'Hottest Bachelor' Matt Zarley has received critical acclaim as an LGBT artist for over a decade since his debut on the music scene. His latest release, The Estrogen Sessions, a tribute to some of his favorite female singers is Zarley's first entirely self-produced project. It was released on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, to coincide with International Women's Day.



The project concept was born while Zarley was working on his web series, 'UnCOVERED,' which features Matt re-imagining and covering a popular song, as well as filming a music video of each tune. Matt noticed a trend that almost all of the songs he was gravitating to were originally made famous by women.



MK Scott: I was thrilled to hear about your new album already, so soon after last year's Hopeful Romantic. You just released The Estrogen Sessions, which was smartly released on International Women's Day. Was that planned like that?



Matt Zarley: It was. I can't lie, it was. I started working on the project before and then I would say probably midway through the project, I was like, when can I release this? I wanted to do something coinciding with a special day or something, something specific. And I thought, oh, International Women's Day, that's perfect, that's coming up. So it was probably like six months ago when I realized that International Women's Day was on the horizon. So it just worked out perfectly. I just finished the album probably a month before. So it worked out great.



MK: So this is your first self-produced album?



Matt Z: It is, yeah.



MK: And also something new that you haven't done before, and that's doing an album filled with covers.



Matt Z: First time, yeah. I mean, I sort of toyed with the idea for a while, and I had this music web series that I've been working on for like a year and a half. And I was working on that in the beginning and realizing that almost every song that I was covering were women's songs. So I was like, hm, this is sort of a recurring theme, so to take something true from this and turn it into something bigger, so that's where the idea came from.



MK: And of course, the timing cannot be even more perfect, with like the Women's March and a lot of other issues that currently we're facing in the moment, and so it's just perfect timing.



Matt Z: Oh, thanks. I mean, that was just totally unplanned. Obviously, I didn't know that all of those events were on the horizon when I was starting to work on this. But the timing seemed to present itself as a good time.



MK: So, you get to sing 'I Will Always Love You,' 'He Used to Be Mine,' 'Together Again,' 'Take a Bow,' 'Angel of Mine,' and all of that, and also 'I Look to You.' And also you get to do a duet with& Last time it was Shoshanna (Bean). This time you get to do it with Billy Porter (of Kinky Boots fame). How was that?



Matt Z: Oh, it was great. I mean, Billy and I have been friends& He's one of my oldest friends, probably, in New York, friends for almost 30 years, believe it or not. We've been trying to sort of make this happen for a while, but the timing never worked out and the project was never ideal or for whatever reason, it just never presented itself in the ideal way. And with this project, it just seemed like all the pieces were in alignment, we could make it happen, and it was really great. I'm really, really ecstatic that it finally came to fruition.



MK: And I remember how Whitney Houston was such a huge influence on you. I remember when you were performing over a couple years ago, I saw you live in North Hollywood there, and this was right after Whitney had died, and you had shared a little bit of a story about working with her.



Matt Z: Oh yeah, yeah, you know, having both of these songs on the album& I mean, in all fairness, I have to give credit to Dolly Parton, because obviously 'I Will Always Love You' is her song. And honestly, if I am speaking completely candidly, the first time I heard it was her version, when she recorded it for The Best Little Whorehouse film. And that was the first time I heard the song, and I fell in love with the song back then. And then, of course, Whitney did her version, which was iconic, and I would never, ever even think of covering that song because it is so iconic, it is so identifiable with her more than anything. You know, I actually recorded the song for a dear friend of mine's 50th birthday guests, It's his favorite song. So I'm like, I'm gonna record that song as a gift to him, and it turned out better than I anticipated, and I said, I think I'll put this on the album. So it actually sort of worked out. Yes, she's always been a huge influence of mine, pretty much from the beginning, really, from starting singing lessons and back when I was a teenager and she was really the standard that everyone sort of held themselves to. I was honored to cover her songs for this project.



MK: If I remember correctly, you guys did work together once, didn't you?



Matt Z: We did. I - work together. I was in 'Cinderella,' which is a TV film she appeared in and produced in. And we didn't really work together, if I'm being completely honest. But I mean, she was in it, and I was in it, so I guess we kind of did, indirectly. So she was executive producer and star of that version, which was with Brandy, who I did work with quite a bit.



MK: Also, you had mentioned a little something about your web series, 'Uncovered.' Tell me a little bit about that.



Matt Z: I had gotten several requests over the years from listeners and supporters of my music that they wanted to hear me cover this song or that song. I thought, you know, the best way for me to do something like that would be to create something that's kind of scheduled regularly where I actually do get a chance to cover a song or two that people actually request, so that's how it was born. People would request songs that they wanted to hear me sing, and I would do a new version of the song and shoot a& I like to call it a 'factoid video,' where I had little bits and pieces of factoids that people maybe didn't know about the song and I would incorporate that in the music video as I presented the song itself. That would happen, pretty much once a month is when that would happen. That was sort of the precursor to The Estrogen Sessions, so that's sort of how that was born.



MK: Are you still working on 'UnCOVERED'?



Matt Z: I've taken a break from it only because of working on The Estrogen Sessions, and I'm going to be shooting a bunch of videos for The Estrogen Sessions, so it's like a step back, so I could do that. So, at the present time, I'm actually not working on 'UnCOVERED,' because I'm working on The Estrogen Sessions, which is sort of a division of 'UnCOVERED,' I guess, in a sense.



MK: In fact, you might be able to include some of the videos in 'UnCOVERED.'



Matt Z: Exactly, right?



MK: Also, of course I always ask this of you. Last time I spoke to you last year, you were still single. Are you still eligible?



Matt Z: I am still eligible, yes.



MK: Yay! We love it.



Matt Z: At the moment.



MK: We still got to get you onto the OUT eligible list.



Matt Z: Well, you make that happen, would you, MK?



MK: Yes, we'll try to work out some magic to say, you know, how come Matt is not on the list every year? Put him on the list!



Matt Z: Well, get me on that list, and make me ineligible. That would be perfect.



MK: Excellent. This is my burning question& In fact, I just thought of this today. Would you ever consider going back to Broadway?



Matt Z: Absolutely, for sure. If the right opportunity presented itself, without a doubt.



MK: What would be your dream role?



Matt Z: A role that hasn't been done yet.



MK: A new show?



Matt Z: Something that I could create, something that would showcase the vocal ability side, and present myself in a way that no one's really seen me be presented before. Something that would be life-changing and career-changing. I think that's what it would require for me to go back to New York. I love my home here, and I love my life here, and for me to pick up and go back, it would definitely have to be something special. But I am so open. Without a doubt, I'd be open to that.



MK: So my next important question is related to my last question, is about your feelings about the current political climate, and how we can motivate today's youth?



Matt Z: Oh God, that is a long discussion. The political climate presently, I think, is a disaster& as in quoting Donald Trump, 'I think it's a disaster.' I think, I think what's happening right now in our country is very scary, honestly. I'm not even being dramatic. I know a lot of people feel the same way, but I think it's crazy what's happening, and disheartening and heartbreaking and scary, quite frankly. I mean, I just, I almost hesitate sometimes even looking at the news because I'm afraid of what I'm going to read. And I just think that, you know, so much groundwork has been laid for the next generation. I feel like the torch has to be passed at some point, and they need to start doing their share. I mean everyone has to get involved. I just feel like people depend on little bits and pieces of what they read, and a lot of times don't do all the research they need to do to really find out what's going on. And so that's kind of where we got into trouble this last election. I feel like people just assumed that Hillary was going to win, and we all know what happened, and it didn't happen that way. I think people got complacent. And I think we can't get complacent. We have to keep moving, especially when things, when freedoms and certain rights are in jeopardy, which is really scary. People need to stand up for what they believe in, and whatever that is, at least stand up for whatever that is and not get complacent. I think that's the biggest thing is still to be complacent, because you can't take it for granted because it may be gone tomorrow. Which is frightening, but it's scary what's going on, in my opinion. This president scares me, actually.



MK: Like I said, the more we unite, the more we're going to hopefully win the fight, win the battle.



Matt Z: I just think we can't get complacent, we've gotta keep moving, and we can't assume that the fight is over or that the struggle is over, because it's not, clearly. Exactly like you said, we've got to unite and keep trudging forward, and standing up for what we believe in.



Matt Zarley's The Estrogen Sessions is available on iTunes and other digital outlets. For more information, visit MattZarley.com. Follow Matt on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @MattZarley.



