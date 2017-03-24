by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Questions about LGBT seniors have been dropped from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) annual survey of aging Americans.



The HHS uses the National Survey of Older Americans Act Participants (NSOAAP) to decide how to allocate federal funding to groups that work with the elderly.



The NSOAAP survey is conducted by the federal government every year, and helps to evaluate the effectiveness of programs funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act, including who is being served by such programs.



Survey results are used to determine how to direct billions of dollars toward older people's needs through publicly funded senior centers, home-delivered meals, family caregiver support, transportation, and other key supports.



In 2014, questions about sexual orientation and gender identity were added to the survey, helping researchers determine that the United States is home to about three million self-identifying LGBT people over the age of 55.



In the 2017 draft survey released by the Trump administration, there was only one noticeable change from previous years - the LGBT questions are gone. Despite that fact, the notice announcing the new survey says that 'no changes' were made.



Advocates for LGBT seniors denounced the move, and called for restoration of data collection.



Services and Advocacy for LGBT Elders (SAGE) announced that it is launching a nationwide effort to oppose the Trump administration's 'erasure of LGBT elders from the National Survey of Older Americans Act Participants (NSOAAP).'



Specifically, SAGE says it opposes any changes that would prevent the federal government from assessing 'the extent to which LGBT older adults are receiving federally funded elder services.'



According to the Center for American Progress, LGBT seniors face acute levels of economic insecurity, social isolation, and discrimination, including difficulty accessing critical aging services and supports.



'Data on LGBT program recipients would help HHS ensure its programs are meeting the need of LGBT seniors,' the Center noted. 'By rolling back data collection on LGBT people, the HHS is giving up the tools it needs to ensure its effectively and equitably reaching all elders, including LGBT elders.' Washington Sen. Patty Murray, ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, also condemned the HHS's erasure of LGBT seniors.



'I am deeply troubled that the Trump administration has moved to stop collecting data on LGBTQ individuals in two key national surveys,' she said.



'There can be no possible justification for this action. I have repeatedly urged the Department of Health and Human Services and other federal agencies to include LGBTQ individuals in data collection efforts to help us better understand the challenges they face, and what can be done about it. Secretary Price should immediately resume this data collection and provide a detailed explanation for why this decision was first ordered - and he should know that he will be held accountable, every step of the way, for any harm that arises from his actions against LGBTQ Americans.'



