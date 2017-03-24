by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



President Donald Trump's Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, broke from national politics on Wednesday to question the election of Texas A&M University's first openly Gay student president. Perry said he believes his alma mater's election process was rigged in the name of diversity.



The former Texas governor wrote in an editorial, published Wednesday in the Houston Chronicle, that the election of Texas A&M University junior Bobby Brooks, 21, is a 'mockery of due process transparency' and alleges Brooks won based on the university's 'quest for diversity.'



Perry wrote, 'At worst, the [student government association] allowed an election to be stolen outright.'



Brooks was elected student body president of the traditionally conservative school on Monday.



Perry has taken issue with the fact that Brooks lost the popular vote to his opponent Robert McIntosh, but later won the election after McIntosh was disqualified by the student government, based on reports that his campaign didn't provide receipts for glow sticks used in a Facebook campaign video.



Additionally, in what Perry called 'a series of dirty campaign tactics,' he points out that several voter intimidation complaints were made against McIntosh by Brooks' supporters.



In his 850-word editorial, Perry asks, 'Does the principle of 'diversity' override and supersede all other values of our Aggie Honor Code?'



McIntosh, a senior at the school, has said he is 'grateful and humbled' by Perry's support.



Texas A&M didn't waste any time pushing back against Secretary Perry's questioning of the student body president election results, saying that McIntosh's disqualification represents the school's commitment to accountability.



'To suggest that the same decision of disqualification would not have been made if the roles were reversed is to deny the Texas A&M of today, where accountability applies to all,' said Texas A&M spokesperson Amy Smith to NBC News.



Smith admits the school was surprised by Perry's editorial. Still, she insists that the election results were determined in accordance with the student government constitution and by-laws.



Brooks told the Houston Chronicle that he is focused on improving diversity at Texas A&M but says he did not make his sexuality the focal point of his campaign. Brooks will begin serving as the school's student body president in April.



