by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Wine and live music? There's no better way to spend a summer evening and thanks to Chateau St. Michelle, you can see some of the biggest performers on stage in the coming months surrounded by stunning vineyards just 30 minutes from Seattle. The complete lineup for the winery's Summer Concert Series was unveiled this week, kicking off June 1 with a performance by Elvis Costello, followed by two sold-out concerts by John Legend on June 3 and 4. The Moody Blues will entertain crowds on back-to-back nights at the Woodinville outdoor venue, June 10 and 11, and then legendary artist Santana will play a pair of sold-out shows on June 23 and 24. Chris Isaak appears on July 1 and then a double-bill featuring Blondie & Garbage is happening July 13, followed by Lyle Lovett & His Large Band on July 15, Lindsay Buckingham & Christine McVie (of Fleetwood Mac) on July 19, Natalie Merchant on July 22, 2 Cellos on July 23 (sold out), Diana Krall on July 28, Festival of Jazz (Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, David Sanborne, Marc Antoine, Kandace Springs) on July 29, Wine Country Blues Festival (Buddy Guy, Charlie Musselwhite, John Mayall, Colin James) on July 30, Allen Stone on August 4, Michael McDonald & Boz Scaggs on August 10, Bryan Ferry on August 11, ZZ Top & The Doobie Brothers on August 25, Chicago on August 26, Gipsy Kings on September 1, The Australian Pink Floyd Show on September 4, Steve Winwood on September 8, Pink Martini on September 9 & 10 and Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips, who interviewed with Seattle Gay News two years ago, on September 15. Tickets for all newly announced shows go on sale March 25 (10am) at Ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000. For more information on Chateau St. Michelle's summer shows, log onto wineryconcerts.com.



I've got a few additional concerts to announce and here they are: British house-techno act Simian Mobile Disco, who've interviewed with Seattle Gay News before, will play a DJ set at Nectar Lounge on May 11, indie folk band Cowboy Junkies will perform at the Neptune Theatre on July 15 and electronic trio Above & Beyond will appear at The Gorge Amphitheatre on September 16 and 17.



Among the new music releases this week is RuPaul's latest album, American. The multi-talented performer, who is also developing a TV series with Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams, stated in an interview with Logo's internal website newnownext.com that it's 'a beck and call to reclaim what this country really stands for which is life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And I think it's so important now to do that.' American is available now at your favorite online or traditional record store.



Finally, farewell to yet another music icon who passed away recently, Chuck Berry. The legendary guitarist and singer was a rock pioneer, praised by everyone from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones to Guns n' Roses. Numerous fellow artists, including Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Brian Wilson and Gary Clark Jr., to name just a few, expressed their condolences on social media when he died on March 18. His hits include 'Johnny B. Goode,' 'Roll Over Beethoven' and Maybellene.' RIP to a music master, Chuck Berry.



