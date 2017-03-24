Photo credit: Malixe Photo Leather Community celebrates 35 years!



The Washington State Leather Community will be celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the Washington State Mr. & Ms. Leather, Bootblack Contest, and the 25th Anniversary of the Washington State Leather Pride Week. The contest will be held on March 25, 2017. The contest will be held at The Cuff Complex (1533 13th Ave), with doors at 6:00pm and the contest beginning at 7:00pm. The Washington State Leather Pride Week (March 17-26, 2017) took place this past week, with many events, at several locations, around the state of Washington, and continues through this weekend.



It was 35 years ago at the J & L Saloon, that the first Washington State Contest was held. It was 1983, and several men competed for the title of Washington State Mr. Leatherman (the contest/title name would later be changed to Washington State Mr. Leather). That evening Mark Sauer was the first winner, for what has become an annual celebration of Leather Pride across the State. Each year following, several men would vie for the honor to represent the Leather Community around the State and then follow-up representing the Urganization and community at various national leather competitions.



In 1989 Vik Stump, a local women's leather leader began the first Washington State Ms. Leather competition. The competition was held at Club S. That year Lauren Burch became the first Washington State Ms. Leather. In 2000, the title of Washington State Ms. Leather was sold to the Washington State Mr. Leather Organization, finally bring both titles under the same parent organization. The Organization adopted using the M in WSMLO for mutual recognition of both titles.



In 2014, with the ending of the Northwest Bootblack competition, WSMLO began the title of Washington State Bootblack and the competition for this title is now merged into the Washington State Mr. & Ms. Leather Contest.



Clay Sales, Washington State Mr. Leather 2016, Thea, Washington State Ms. Leather 2016, and Brynn, Washington State Bootblack 2016, will end their very successful year of fundraising, extensive travel and community service this weekend. Celebrating their year will begin with a Meet and Greet for all guests of this year's contest, being held on Friday, March 24, at 8:30pm, at Dog House Leathers (1312 E. Pike St.). Additionally, they will all speak about their year as leaders in the Washington State Leather Community at this year's contest.



This year's contest, we have a distinguished panel of judges who will choose the new Washington State Mr. & Ms. Leather, Bootblack 2017. The following members of the leather community, both locally and nationally, are the selected judges. They include, Head Judge, Nyx, Washington State Ms. Leather 2012; Jim Drew, Washington State Mr. Leather, 2015; Beau, Washington State Bootblack 2015; Dara, International Ms. Bootblack 2014; Kelly Wilt, Seattle Leather Daddy 2016; Val, Ms. SF Leather 2013; Pup Kona, Northwest Puppy 2015 and Dr. Danger, WSMLO Board Member.



Returning, after originally hosting the WSMLO Contest in 1994 and his continued involvement with the contest and Washington State Leather Pride Week is, Mr. Lenny Broberg, from San Francisco. Mr. Broberg has most recently co-emceed the International Mr. Leather Contest in Chicago. He is the first person to receive the prestigious WSMLO National Leather Emerald Award. This award is one that goes to a person, who has either assisted the Seattle leather community in the present and/or past and has provided positive leadership to the leather community in general.



On Sunday morning, March 26, a Victory Brunch will be held for the newly selected Washington State Mr. & Ms. Leather, Bootblack 2017, as well as the bestowing of the Leather Emerald Awards and Community Service Awards. Brunch will start at 11:30am at The Cuff Dance Bar (1533 13th Ave., enter on E. Pine St. side of building). The award presentation will begin at noon at The Cuff Dance Bar. In addition, several other organizations and groups will be presenting their annual awards at this event, including the Seattle Men In Leather, Generic Leather Productions of Washington, Seattle Girls of Leather, Seattle Women in Leather, to name a few.



Washington State Leather Pride Week 2917 kicked off on Saturday, March 18 when the Seattle Men In Leather held their annual Meeting, Dinner and Elections. On Sunday, March 19, WSMLO hosted the first Leather Community Barbecue at The Cuff. For more information on the events taking place for Washington State Leather Pride Week, and more contest information, you can check out the WSMLO website at: www.WSMLO.org.



Courtesy of WSMLO



