by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



George Weinberg, a psychotherapist who coined the term 'homophobia' in the mid-'60s, died March 20 at his home in Manhattan. He was 87.



Although he was straight, Weinberg had Gay and Lesbian friends, and while thinking about his experience involving a Lesbian friend, he realized that some straight people had what amounted to a phobia about LGBT folks.



Weinberg had been invited to a dinner party by some colleagues. When they discovered he was bringing a Lesbian friend, they asked him to disinvite her. He believed they were motivated by fear - fear so extreme and irrational that it suggested symptoms of a phobia.



'I coined the word homophobia to mean it was a phobia about homosexuals,' Weinberg told Gregory Herek, a professor of psychology at UC Davis, in a 1998 interview.



'It was a fear of homosexuals which seemed to be associated with a fear of contagion, a fear of reducing the things one fought for - home and family. It was a religious fear, and it had led to great brutality, as fear always does.'



Weinberg later talked about his ideas with the Gay activists Jack Nichols and Lige Clarke, who used the new term in a column they wrote for Screw magazine on May 5, 1969. It was the word's first appearance in print.



Weinberg wrote a number of books explaining psychology for the general reader, but he was best known for Society and the Healthy Homosexual. It was one of the first books to reject the idea, then prevalent in the psychiatric profession, that being Gay was a psychological disorder.



Weinberg became a very public advocate of Gay rights and helped lead the campaign to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, a handbook of psychological disorders.



'I felt like an apostle of the obvious, and people imagined I was doing something daring,' he told Gay Today in 2002.



In later life, Weinberg even suggested that homophobes were the ones who were mentally ill.



'As long as homophobia exists, as long as gay people suffer from homophobic acts, the word will remain crucial to our humanity,' he wrote in the Huffington Post. 'Indeed, the next big step should be to add 'homophobia' to the official list of mental disorders&'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!