Meet Ellie, a sweet 9-year-old calico girl. Although reserved and shy at first, she'll come out of her shell and open up once she gets to know you. She loves to have her beautiful fur petted often and will appreciate a gentle caretaker who makes this the routine at her new home. With her laid back and friendly personality, Ellie will make a great addition to your family. Come to Seattle Humane today to meet Ellie - she might be just the kitty your have been hoping for.



As with all of our cats, Ellie is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Spencer is a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who would love to be your best buddy. Spencer is blind, but that doesn't stop him from exploring the world. This happy-go-lucky guy loves to play and will happily lead you anywhere you want to go. His kisses and tail wags are non-stop! Spencer would do well with active owners who can show him the world and let his personality really shine. He would do best in a cat-free home with no children younger than 8. Introduce Spencer to resident dogs prior to adoption. Meet lovable Spencer today at Seattle Humane!



As with all of our dogs, Spencer has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior-tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Tax-Free Extended Weekend | April 15-18



Taxes can be taxing. Luckily, the IRS aren't the only folks granting extensions. Pets can help soothe your nerves, revive your energy and cherish the cuddly parts of life! Visit fantastic animals at Seattle Humane during our Tax-Free Extended Weekend, April 15-18 and take 10 percent off adoption fees for the furry friend of your dreams. Make tax season a joy and find your match at Seattle Humane in Bellevue.



