by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



'LEGALLY BLACK'

W/BOB THE DRAG QUEEN

SIFF EGYPTIAN THEATRE

April 6



She's back! and this time the incredible Peaches Christ is bringing Bob the Drag Queen (fresh from the Hater's Roast tour that hit the Moore Theatre last Sunday) for a brand new show, 'Legally Black,' billed as a hilarious all-new live stage show parody of the hit 2001 comedy Legally Blonde that starred Reese Witherspoon as ditzy sorority girl Elle Woods who stole our hearts quicker than you can say 'bend and snap.' This time, the drag queens take over and the theme becomes 'Never judge a queen by her wig color.'



Joining them is Abbey Roads, Mahlae Balenciaga, Mackenzie Miller, Sparkle Leigh, Isabella Extynn, Fraya Love, La Gaviota, Strawberry Shartcake, Kristie Champagne, and Stacey Starstruck.



MK Scott: After the success of 'Whatever Happened to Bianca Del Rio?' and 'Return to Grey Gardens,' 'Mister Act,' and now 'Legally Black,' obliviously, a parody of 'Legally Blonde,' did you create this specifically for Bob the Drag Queen?



Peaches Christ: Yes, I love Bob, and got to know her before she was on [RuPaul's] 'Drag Race.' Bob was in our NYC premiere of 'Return To Grey Gardens' a few years ago and we really hit it off. It was obvious to me that this was a seriously talented and very funny queen so I knew I wanted to work with her again. When I'd first heard she got on 'Drag Race' I announced that I thought she'd win. So after she became our new Queen, I knew we had to come up with a great show together. We tossed around a bunch of ideas and this was one that really seemed to stick out. In fact, the suggestion to do 'Legally Blonde' with Bob came from our Seattle producer Jimmy Scarpello so he should get the credit for the initial pitch!



MK: Peaches, what do you like about working with Bob?



PC: First and foremost she's just very naturally talented onstage so there's this great ease with collaborating with her. She's one of those performers who was born with great instincts and a great sense of comedy so she takes any line, any gag, any idea, and makes it soar. Secondly, she's super down-to-earth and easy to get along with. She shows up without an ego and is ready to work.



MK: What show are you bringing to Seattle next?



PC: We are working on bringing up my '9 to 5' show with Pandora Boxx and Heklina. I hope it all comes together!



MK: When we last spoke, Peaches, you were going forward with your next film. What is the current status?



PC: We are still writing it, and looking for investors, but it's coming together and I'm really excited for it to move forward.



MK: I just interviewed Charles Busch and he had a lot of nice things to say about you, especially with all the other queens sitting and having brunch in P-Town. Oh, and Jinkx Monsoon and Bianca Del Rio is one of her faves.



PC: That is so extremely flattering to me because Charles Busch is a total and complete idol of mine! There was like this huge group of us who had lunch together one day in Provincetown including Dina Martina, Coco Peru, Varla Jean Merman, Ryan Landry, Bianca Del Rio, and Charles Busch. It was like one of those Oprah legend lunches but with queens.



MK: Burning Question: What other queens or icons would you like to work with, but haven't yet?



PC: I'd love to someday do a show with Elizabeth Berkley! Or Faye Dunaway! And I'd also really love to work with Raja, Varla Jean Merman, Kennedy Davenport, Detox, Trixie Mattel, Kim Chi, Ryan Landry, and the list goes on and on.







Qurb Media Group and Peaches Christ Productions present BOB THE DRAG QUEEN & PEACHES CHRIST in 'LEGALLY BLACK' with TWO SHOWS only (at 7pm and 9:30pm) on Thursday, April 6th at the SIFF Egyptian Theatre, 805 E Pine St. Audience members are encouraged to don their best campus couture, and be sure to get a few drinks at the SIFF campus bar!



VIP MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE: Includes premium seating, Meet & Greet, a professional digital photograph with Bob the Drag Queen and Peaches Christ, a complimentary glass of champagne, and a goodie bag. VIP Meet & Greet begins immediately following each showing.



TICKETS: $80 VIP Premium Seating and post-show Meet & Greet; $60 Premium General Admission; $40 General Admission; $25 Balcony. Advance tickets at universe.com.



MK Scott is a Seattle-based arts blogger. Check out his blog at outviewonline.com



