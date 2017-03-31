by Paul Torres - SGN A&E Writer



BAD PANDA

FANTASTIC.Z PRODUCTIONS

THEATRE OFF JACKSON

Through April 8



If Walt Disney and Aesop had a one-night stand after a wild night out at Pony on Capitol Hill, then the characters in Bad Panda would be their progeny through some odd sort of sorcery and unbelievably messed up chemical calamity.



Currently running at Theatre Off Jackson and produced by Fantastic.Z Productions, Bad Panda is local Seattle theatre at its most daring and vital.



It's mating season for male panda bear Gwo Gwo, performed by Richard Sean Glen and female mate Marion, performed by Helen Martin. They chomp on bamboo, romp, and roll around giggling and pretend to give birth to their dream baby in preparation for the real thing. Their world is uninhibited and quite innocent. Unbeknownst to them, a wild creature is watching them from beyond the bramble and it will forever change their vision of their world and meaning of their existence.



Glen and Martin are absolutely gleaming in their respective animal roles. I immediately fell in love with their stuffed animal geniality once I got beyond this absurd premise. The costumes only hint at their panda-ness. It requires the audience to tap into that childlike wonder like watching 'Teletubbies' or even the current live action Beauty and the Beast to become absorbed in the fantastical world of this production.



Gwo Gwo ventures out one day and meets a sly, slithery, and growling and Gay crocodile named Chester, played with aplomb by Michael Ryan Blackwood in an amazing performance. At first Chester approaches Gwo Gwo with all braggadocios attitude touting his beastly ways; he is a mean and lean carnivore who can supposedly take on a panda bear (and maybe even eat Gwo Gwo) any time any day. Blackwood's performance is truly unique and memorable. Things get tricky as the vexing emotional bond between Gwo Gwo and Chester takes a tumultuous and hilarious turn. Even naïve Marion gets swept up in the 'it's complicated' relationship.



This bare bones production sticks to the essentials of its hard-hitting themes; gender roles, sexuality, bonding, and unconditional love. Kate Huisentruit directs with honesty and striking sincerity. Playwright Megan Gogerty's script does not mince words to drive home the aforementioned themes. The language has a brutal verisimilitude that hits you in the gut and heart, despite coming from the gnarly jaws of a crocodile and the furry faces of panda bears.



Bad Panda is a great way to go beyond yourself for a while to ponder your existence in place and time as the animals in the play are doing. Nothing is wrong with a little dream time now and then, especially when the dream time has the power to move you. It's moments like this that make productions like this strangely transcendent.



