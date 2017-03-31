by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



ARIANA GRANDE

KEY ARENA

March 24



Amidst a sea of squealing teenage girls and young muscular Gay men at Key Arena last Friday evening was a woman who stood taller than any of them, commanding the stage with the sass, spirit and enthusiasm of a seasoned pro. But the interesting thing about Ariana Grande is that she's only 5 foot 3. What's so big about her, however, is her talent and specifically that power-packed voice behind some of the coolest pop songs of these past few years.



With just three albums under her belt, Grande has amassed a large following, many who witnessed her transition from Broadway performer to Disney actress to global singing sensation and yet others who discovered her when she emerged on the music scene with her first hit 'Put Your Hearts Up' in 2011. LGBT fans love her because she's been a bold, outspoken ally of the community from the get-go, while young girls adore Grande because they aspire to be like her and look up to her as an inspiration.



Grande, who pretty much filled every seat in the arena, ascended to the stage from an underground staircase wearing an all-black outfit with matching thigh-high boots surrounded by a group of dancers, also in all-black attire, and opened the concert with a slow intro and club remix of 'Be Alright' from her latest release, the Grammy-nominated album Dangerous Woman. The number featured Grande and her dancers vogueing at the tip of the platform, before strolling out on a long catwalk that took up half the length of the main floor. She continued with 'Everyday,' also from the new album, which included firebombs, fog that covered the stage and the catwalk illuminated in red lighting.



For 'Bad Decisions,' the pony-tailed singer and her dance troupe were perched on raised columns and each of the dancers fell backwards into an open pit at the end of the song. 'Let Me Love You,' which found Grande spread out on a huge slab of platform, like a giant-sized table, closed out the first of four sets of the show.



'Seattle, y'all ready to have a good time tonight?!' yelled the Florida native, and the crowd, entirely on its feet, responDed with loud cheers, applause and whistles.



The second set began with a color shift, as Grande appeared in a high-waisted white pants and trenchcoat combo with her backup dancers also in white. She sang 'One Last Time' at the rim of the catwalk by herself and similarly belted out 'Touch It,' then finishing this portion of the performance with a sassy rendition of 'Leave Me Lonely.'



During the interlude, just before the third set, the curtains that covered the entire back of the stage, which also was used as a projection screen, parted and a full band on two separately elevated podiums emerged and were situated on the stage.



'Side to Side' launched the second half of the concert with Grande positioned high above the stage in a makeshift gym with her dancers doing exercises on various apparatus and shirtless boys standing by a quad of lockers. It sounded as good as I hoped it would and the audience went crazy for it. 'Bang Bang' featured a series of colorful strobe lights flashing in all directions of the arena. During 'Greedy,' as the 23 year-old singer pranced around in a gray mini skirt with revealing matching top and long white boots, confetti canons splattered the main floor and lower bowl sections of the venue.



The fourth and final set of Grande's concert included four big hits from her catalog, an acoustic and less electro version of 'Break Free' that honestly lacked a bit of pizzaz, an alternate R&B rendition of 'Problem,' a slick run-through of 'Love Me Harder' and a much-anticipated sizzling performance of 'Into You' that featured Grande jumping up and down on the catwalk while screaming 'C'mon Seattle!' For an encore, the doll-faced vocalist-songwriter belted out a beautiful version of 'Dangerous Woman,' complete with firebombs, wearing a stunning black leather dress with ruffles at the shoulders. It capped a two-hour performance that left everyone wanting more.



This was my second time seeing Ariana Grande and it was as good as the first. She's an incredible performer, singing all of her songs with no lipsyncing and drawing the crowd in with her adorable, sweet and bubbly personality. This concert, however, showed a more mature artist who did away with the cat-ear headpieces and cutesie-tootsie image that pleased her Disney followers. She's a grown woman now and with international fame and songs like 'Side to Side' (about you-know-what), she's taken on a different persona - and it suits her just fine. That said, I think the best of Ariana Grande is yet to come.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!