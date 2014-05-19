by Miryam Gordon - SGN A&E Writer



If it's April, it must be World Premiere Month? Well, in Seattle it is! There is a ton of original work debuting this month, along with more musicals in unusual places. Spring open your calendar and get your tickets!



The Fog Machine Play, Copious Love Productions, 4/1-22 (at The Slate Theater) Local theater guy Brendan Mack purchased a fog machine for a production in 2013 but never actually used it. Then he decided to write a series of short plays about a fog machine. While The Fog Machine Play explores the various uses of theatrical fog, it also explores what it is like to produce fringe theatre in this day and age. This show will truly be 'unforgettable.'



www.copiouslove.org



Here Lies Love, Seattle Repertory Theatre, 4/7-5/28 Produced in association with American Conservatory Theatre, Seattle Rep transforms into a wild dance party, where techno beats spin and tell the story of the People's Power Revolution in the Philippines. Follow the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the controversial First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos.



www.seattlerep.org



Kiss Me Kate, Seattle Musical Theatre, 4/7-30 Here is the musicalized story of a Shakespeare play, The Taming of the Shrew, that follows two musical theatre actors - once married, now divorced. Tensions mount and tempers flare, until it seems no amount of acting can save this show. The classic score by Cole Porter features classics like 'So in Love' and 'Too Darn Hot.'



www.seattlemusicaltheatre.org



Nadeshiko, co-production of Sound Theatre Co. and The Umbrella Project, 4/13-5/7 (Armory Theatre at Seattle Center) (world premiere)



Local talent Keiko Green has written a new play, Nadeshiko, that follows the story of two women: a young Japanese woman during World War II, who takes on the role of caregiver to soldiers soon to be flying to their deaths, and Risa, a young American woman during 2016, who takes on a peculiar gig from Craigslist in order to pay her rent. As personal and sexual boundaries blur, the stories of two generations of women intersect in the discovery of power within idealized Asian beauty.



www.soundtheatrecompany.org



Fire Station 7, Seattle Children's Theatre, 4/13-5/21 (world premiere)



Local playwright Vincent Delaney developed this age 4+ musical with Linda Hartzell. When the firefighting team at Fire Station 7 discovers a frisky alley cat named Coco hiding in their truck, they want to kick her out. But Coco's biggest dream is to be a fire cat, and she begs them to stay. They give her one shot at the job, but it turns out that being a fire cat turns out to be much harder than she thought. This new musical comedy for all ages seamlessly integrates the seven rules of fire safety in a rock n' roll performance as educational as it is entertaining.



www.sct.org



Wellesley Girl, The Horse in Motion, 4/13-29 (at 18th and Union)



It's a political play set in the far future! In the year 2465, with little remaining of the United States, the few survivors live inside a walled citadel. When an opposing army shows up at their gates, the citizens of the new United States are confronted with the most important decision of their lives. With political grandstanding, personal sacrifice, and a love triangle with a robot, Wellesley Girl asks audiences to confront the question: what if your vote could truly determine the future of the country?



www.thehorseinmotion.org



The Secret Garden, 5th Avenue Theatre, 4/14-5/6 (opens 4/20)



A co-production with Washington D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company



With book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, this captivating show will transport you to a world where beauty and love blossom, and a forgotten seed of life can still flourish. Based on the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden follows recently-orphaned ten-year-old Mary Lennox, a young girl who is sent to live with her estranged uncle on the Yorkshire moors. When she discovers the key to her deceased aunt's secret garden, Mary unearths a renewed sense of spirit for herself and her sickly cousin, bringing the weary estate and its occupants back to exuberant life with the full force of spring.



www.5thavenue.org



Lost Falls, Cafe Nordo, 4/14-6/25



Who killed Chef Nordo Lefesczki? This spring, Café Nordo revisits their homage to David Lynch. Features craft cocktails, their most innovative and widely adored menu to date, and a deeply sincere Special Agent bent on finding the truth in a small town penetrated by insidious darkness.



www.cafenordo.com



Female of the Species, Phoenix Theatre, 4/14-30



30 years ago Margo Mason, pioneer of the Women's Lib movement, wrote her groundbreaking book. Now she has writer's block. Molly, a committed fan, shows up to offer a solution, until she pulls a gun and tells Margot she blames her for ruining her life.



www.tptedmonds.org



Frozen, ArtsWest, 4/19-5/14



When ten-year-old Rhona goes missing, her mother, Nancy, retreats into a state of frozen hope. Agnetha, an American academic, comes to England to research a thesis: 'Serial Killing-A Forgivable Act?' Then there's Ralph, a loner. Drawn together by horrific circumstances, these three embark on a long, dark journey. Frozen explores our capacity for forgiveness, remorse and change after an act that would seem to rule them out entirely.



www.artswest.org



Chitrangada, Pratidhwani, 4/28-5/20 (at ACT Theatre)



Chitraganda is a story of a warrior princess from the ancient Hindu epic Mahabharata. It is a lyrical saga of one woman's quest for love, courage, and the true meaning of beauty. This tribute to the myriad facets of femininity is as relevant today as it was centuries ago.



www.pradtidhwani.org



Cherdonna's Doll's House, Washington Ensemble Theatre, 4/28-5/15 (world premiere-ish) In a locally adapted new version of Henrik Ibsen's classic play, The Ensemble has partnered with Jody Kuehner aka Cherdonna Shinatra to retell A Doll's House. Cherdonna will Masterpiece Theatre the shit out of this classic play, which follows the story of Nora, a married woman and mother who struggles to discover her true self or lack thereof. www.washingtonensemble.org



ACME, Annex, 4/28-5/20 (world premiere)



Another new play, this time from Andrew Shanks, about Jules, an MIT dropout with a chip on her shoulder who arrives for her first day of an internship at ACME (world-famous manufacturer of all-things necessary) and falls deep into the machinations of ACME and its mysterious past. Will she survive long enough to see Day Two? Chaos reigns in this ensemble satire about the trappings of technology, brand-allegiance, and science-gone-amok!



www.annextheatre.org



