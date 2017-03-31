Miss Richfield 1981 is making her Seattle debut with her brand new show '2020 Vision: A Survival Guide To The New World!' Known for her unique take on audience participation, and comedic songs and videos, Miss Richfield will bring her message of hope - or at least survival - to Century Ballroom's West Hall on April 20 and 21 at 8pm.



Miss Richfield's live performances have received critical acclaim with the New York Post declaring Miss Richfield 1981 'the must-see act in Provincetown.' And the Chicago Sun-Times describing Miss Richfield as 'Garrison Keillor meets Mary Tyler Moore.' In addition to selling out theaters and nightclubs each year in New York, Chicago, South Florida, Palm Springs, Atlanta, San Diego, and Minneapolis, Miss Richfield 1981 is the best selling act in Provincetown, MA filling the Paramount Theatre at the Crown & Anchor nightly throughout the summer.



Her national appeal includes riotous appearances on 'The Tonight Show' and 'Today' on NBC, 'Cake Boss' on TLC, 'Watch What Happens Live' on Bravo, and, most recently, as a television spokesperson for Orbitz.



What makes a Miss Richfield 1981 show unique is the interactive format combining edgy improv with a Midwestern homespun warmth that stems from her creator, Russ King. A former journalist and Minnesota native, King created the character with a rich history that begins with her life-long goal of being crowned beauty queen of Richfield, a first-ring suburb of Minneapolis where 'butter is a spice, and gravy is a beverage!'



Tickets for Miss Richfield 1981 '2020 Vision: A Survival Guide To The New World' are available at missrichfield1981.ticketleap.com. $30 General Admission/$175 VIP Table.



