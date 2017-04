After last years sell-out success, Thirsty Girl Productions brings you The 3rd Annual Seattle Boylesque Festival at The Triple Door (216 Union St.) April 21st & April 22nd, two shows per night at 7pm & 10:30pm (doors at 5:30pm & 10pm).



With more than 30 performers from Japan, New York, LA, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas and Canada, this year's two-day extravaganza promises to be the sexiest weekend of 2017.



The festival kicks off Friday, April 21st with a Gender Fucked-theme hosted by Seattles own Ernie Von Schmaltz. The gender-bending festivities will feature over a dozen national and international performers that will get your motor started for a Full Weekend of Boylesque! Starring Waxie Moon (Seattle), Tito Bonito (LA), Mod Carousel (Seattle), Isaiah Esquire (Portland), Johnny Nuriel (Portland), Paris Original (Seattle), EmpeRoar! Fabulous (Seattle), UmA Shadow (Yokohama), Al Lykia (Seattle), Suwasit (Las Vegas), Howard Van Zandt (Edmonton), Moscato Extatique (Seattle), Hank E. Panky (Kansas City), Sugar Dish (Massachusetts), Namii (Seattle) and Kristie Champagne (Seattle)!



Saturdays eleganza will be hosted by the legendary Mexican Elvis impersonator, El Vez, and features top Boylesque performers from across the globe. The late show benefits Burlycon, the only not-for-profit professional growth and educational convention for burlesque performers, producers, fans, and aficionados! Starring Izohnny (Portland), Tito Bonito (LA), The Evil Hate Monkey (NY), Waxie Moon (Seattle), Devon Aire (NYC), Mod Carousel (Seattle), Uma Shadow (Yokohama), Sudbury Burlesque (Ontario), Luminous Pariah (Seattle), Beau Creep (Edmonton), Falcon Ay (Seattle), Trojan Original (Seattle), Ernie Von Schmaltz (Seattle), Matt Knife (NY), Jesus la Pinga (Seattle) and Bolt Action (Seattle)!



Tickets are $25 General Admission advance ($30 at the door)/$40 VIP advance ($45 at the door). 206-838-4333. www.thetripledoor.net; www.boylesquefestival.com



