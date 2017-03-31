                                 
Thursday, Apr 06, 2017
 
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, March 31, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 13
Arts & Entertainment
SGN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Peaches Christ and Bob the Drag Queen present 'Legally Black' at the Egyptian April 6th
Bad Panda a great way to go beyond yourself
SGN EXCLUSIVE:
Strike a Pose
An interview with Salim 'Slam' Gauwloos
Scotland's Teenage Fanclub
Ariana Grande gives a dangerously good performance at Key Arena
April theater openings
Sleek production might not be enough for Dry Powder
MISS RICHFIELD 1981 coming to Seattle with '2020 VISION: A SURVIVAL GUIDE TO THE NEW WORLD!' April 20 & 21 at Century Ballroom
Thirsty Girl Productions presents 3rd Annual Seattle Boylesque Festival April 21 & 22 at The Triple Door
Impressively mounted Life devoid of originality
Letters
Fleet Foxes, Animal Collective announce Seattle shows
Three Dollar Bill Cinema co-presents STRIKE A POSE at Northwest Film Forum April 5
Nostalgic T2 an addictively energizing reunion
Understanding the margins:
Danny Boyle on returning to Trainspotting 20 years later
Entertaining Zookeeper's Wife a poignant lesson in selfless heroism
