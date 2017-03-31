by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



I told you they were coming back. And by 'they,' I mean Fleet Foxes. The Seattle folk band announced new dates for its upcoming national tour that includes a performance at The Showbox Market on May 19 to coincide with the June 16 release of the group's new album, Crack-Up, the desperately awaited follow-up to 2011's Helplessness Blues. During the six-year gap, Fleet Foxes worked on individual side projects, such as lead singer Robin Pecknold's solo album Three Songs and guitarist Skyler Skjelset's third full-length recording Ink Chord. You'll certainly hear fresh material by the band, in the form of tracks from Crack-Up, like the lead-off single 'Third of May / Odaigahara,' at the show but they're expected to play songs from previous albums as well. Tickets to see Fleet Foxes live at The Showbox, which will sell very quickly, are available online at AXS.com, by phone at (888) 929-7849, or in person at The Showbox Market box office. For more information, visit STGPresents.org.



Another band headed to the Emerald City that has also taken a break to allow for solo projects is Animal Collective. The acclaimed alt rock four-piece has been successful collectively (see what I did there) and independently, like frontman Noah Lennox's one-man experimental act Panda Bear. Although there are four members who comprise the group - Panda Bear, David Portner (aka Avey Tare), Brian Weltz (aka Geologist) and Josh Dibb (aka Deakin) - Animal Collective sometimes records and performs as a trio, or with alternate members, or additional musicians, if any of them happen to be on hiatus. Animal Collective did put out a new album in 2016, titled Painting With, though it didn't create too much of a stir, primarily because the band didn't promote it. They're said to be exceptional in concert, so if you want to experience them live June 29 at The Neptune you can purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit STGPresents.org.



A few more shows to announce to you: Rodrigo Y Gabriela at The Showbox SoDo on May 24, Nelly McKay at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley on July 11 & 12, Alison Moyet at The Showbox Market on September 23, Saint Etienne at The Neptune on October 2 and The Piano Guys at McCaw Hall on October 3.



The Experience Music Project has officially become the Museum of Pop Culture, or MoPOP. The rebranding was announced in November by CEO and Director Patty Isacson Sabee, who noted 'Spanning science fiction, fantasy, horror, fashion, sports, and video games, MoPOP reflects our vision for curating, exploring, and supporting the creative works that shape and inspire our lives.' The name change is now official and the website address, in the event you are planning a visit or to browse upcoming events and exhibits, is mopop.org.



Finally, look for a review next week of Clean Bandit's March 31 concert at The Showbox Market. The Grammy-winning dance act is expected to perform its hits 'Rather Be,' 'Real Love,' 'Rockabye' and 'Stronger,' plus their newest single 'Symphony' (with Zara Larsson) in its performance. If you're reading this on Friday, March 31, you might still be able to buy a ticket at the door. See you there!



