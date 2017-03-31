Dear Friends,



For decades, we have worked to reduce social and health disparities facing LGBTQ older adults and ensure access to competent care, services and policies. We, at Generations Aging with Pride, have worked hard to have questions about sexual orientation and gender identity added in national health and aging surveys to understand and address the needs of LGBTQ older adults.



The federal government has recently proposed the removal of voluntary questions about LGBTQ people, including sexual orientation and gender identity, from two federal surveys, which provide data to assist in the allocation of resources for senior services. It has been proposed to remove sexual orientation and gender identity questions from the 2017 versions of the National Survey of Older Americans Act Participants and the Annual Program Performance Report for Centers for Independent Living. The National Survey of Older Americans Act Participants provides critical feedback on programs funded by the Older American Act, including nutritional and support programs. The Annual Program Performance Report for Centers for Independent Living allows for the assessment of programs that serve people with disabilities.



Please click on this link [NOTE: link was inadvertently deactivated when this PDF letter was created and submitted to the SGN - contact Generations Aging with Pride for more information - http://age-pride.org/ - or submit comments via email or mail as described below] to submit your comments regarding the removal of sexual orientation and gender identity questions in the National Survey of Older Americans Act Participants by May 12, 2017. Or you can email comments to heather.menne@acl.hhs.gov or via the mail to: Heather Menne, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: Administration for Community Living, Washington, DC 20201. In addition, please click on the link below [NOTE: see note above regarding link problem] to submit your comments on the proposed removal of the sexual orientation and gender identity questions in the Centers for Independent Living program report by April 7, 2017. Or you can email comment to: veronica.hogan@acl.hhs.gov or via mail to: Veronica Hogan, Administration for Community Living, 330 C Street, Room 1133D, Washington, DC 20201.



In our research, we have found that more than two-thirds of LGBTQ older adults have experienced victimization and discrimination more than three times in their lives, including discrimination in health, aging and disability services. In addition, some LGBTQ older adults do not have others to help them, elevating their risk of social isolation.



Generations Aging with Pride is the Seattle based organization established to empower older LGBTQ older adults to live with pride and dignity by supporting their strengths and providing innovative programs and services. If you would like to support the work of Generations Aging with Pride, please make a tax-deductible donation by clicking on this link: http://gapseattle.org/?page_id=133



We very much appreciate your commitment to LGBTQ older adults and ensuring we have the information needed to better address their needs.



Sincerely,



Karen

Karen I. Fredriksen-Goldsen, PhD

Board Co-Chair

Generations Aging with Pride



Shilpen

Shilpen Patel, MD

Board Co-Chair

Generations Aging with Pride



