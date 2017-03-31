To Whom It May Concern:



I wanted to make you aware of an exciting opportunity. Lt. Shachar, the first transgender officer to transition from female to male during active service in the Israel Defense Forces, will be in Seattle April 4 and 5 to share his story and discuss the reality of transgender rights in Israel and Seattle. Lt. Shachar joined the IDF five years ago already identifying as a man. However, unsure of how the IDF would react to his gender, he chose to hide his identity and draft as a female. Eventually he made the transition during his IDF service with the support of his officers and peers. (His full bio is below.)



Lt. Shachar will be speaking at multiple events:



April 4, 7-8:30pm @ Congregation Beth Shalom, 6800 35th Ave. NE - A community event with Jewish and non-Jewish community leaders and LGBTQ leaders for large group discussion with Q&A.



April 5, 6:30pm @ Central Building, First Floor Conference Room, 810 Third Ave. Hosted by Seattle's LGBTQ Commission and the Seattle Office of Civil Rights - A roundtable discussion with Shachar and an audience that will include City Commissioners, invited guests from other departments, and LGBTQ community members. Anders McConachie is a lay leader and he will make a few remarks and introduce Shachar. Shachar will then have the floor to share his story and lead a discussion about transgender issues and experiences affecting both communities.



BIOGRAPHY:

Lt. Shachar is the first transgender officer to transition from female to male during active service in the Israeli Defense Forces.



Shachar joined the IDF five years ago already identifying as a man. However, unsure of how the IDF would react to his gender, he chose to hide his identity and draft as a female.



In his service he was chosen to go through officer training where he realized that in order to be the best commander for his future soldiers he would need to be open and honest with them. Shachar chose to stand up in front of his company of cadets and tell his story to emphasize that his goal was 'to give them, as future officers, the tools to better treat their own soldiers.'



He graduated officer school as a male officer.



Since graduation he has become a consultant to the gender affairs unit in the IDF, leading the evolution of this subject area that has led to official policy.



Today he is the coordinator for military affairs for Ma'avarim, the Israeli organization of the transgender community, where he advises youth, soldiers, and professionals on how to better integrate transgender people into the armed forces, speaking in Israel and the U.S. about his personal experience and the IDF policy he helped to form.



