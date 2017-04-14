Loki is an adorable 7-year-old Terrier/Chihuahua mix. This little fellow spent time in one of our loving foster homes and they report that Loki is one happy boy: happy in the morning, happy when you come home, happy to go for a walk, and extra happy at meal time. When Loki feels safe, he's a very loyal and loving companion. He needs a patient adopter who can commit to going the extra mile to establish that special bond. If you have a soft spot for cautious pooches (who will repay you with unconditional love and kisses), please set up a meet-and-greet with Loki's foster family by talking to an adoption advisor! Introduce to children 16 years and older. Resident dogs are required to meet Loki prior to adoption. Introduce to cats.



As with all of our dogs, Loki is neutered, micro-chipped, vaccinated and behavior-tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course -- a great way to start off on the right paw!



Meet Raja, a charming 5-year-old domestic long hair with beautiful super soft black and white fur. She has big, gorgeous yellow eyes that will surely melt your heart once she looks at you. Raja can be reserved at first and needs a patient adopter to give her the love and time to help her feel at ease. Introduce her slowly to your home, and with time, you'll get to know each other and she'll blossom to be your best friend. Raja is currently cozied up at PetSmart in Issaquah, a Seattle Humane satellite location. She can't wait to meet you!



As with all of our cats, Raja is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!











We are waiving all adoption fees throughout the month of April for any cat diagnosed with Feline Leukemia (FeLV). While many shelters have to euthanize these cats due to lack of resources, Seattle Humane extends life-saving efforts to include the adoption of FeLV+ cats. These felines can live happily and comfortably as fabulous companions for months to years - just like any other cat. Choose to adopt a FeLV+ cat and offer love for as long as possible.



