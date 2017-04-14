DEEP SPACE LEZ

CALAMUS AUDITORIUM

AT GAY CITY

April 13-16 & 20-23



Seattle-based performance artist, writer, and mover ilvs strauss will add a stellar location and twist to her material this month. Joining forces with local comedy trio Deep Lez, strauss will present Deep Space Lez, a provocative sci-fi comedy taking place in deep space. The performance is Strauss' first venture into comedy writing, debuting as part of Gay City Arts' Season Four: 'Uncontained.'



Deep Space Lez runs April 13-16 & April 20-23 at the Calamus Auditorium at Gay City (517 E Pike St. at Belmont Ave.). Shows begin at 7pm except for Sunday evening shows, which begin at 5pm.



Set in the not so distant future, Deep Space Lez features a trio of Lesbians hell-bent on communal living who have entered a galaxy-wide Space Race intent on nabbing First Prize: a small, untouched planet. En route, they respond to a distress call from two Lesbians stranded on Venus. These reluctant new crew members soon become integral players as the ship finds itself in an all-out crusade to save a cluster of nearby planets from untimely destruction.



Through feminist wisdom, guidance from the goddess, and a lot of processing over loose leaf tea, the crew must bridge generational gaps and diverging galactic views, navigate interplanetary romantic relationships, and settle on whose turn it is to buy bulk nutritional yeast, with the ultimate goal of making Space into Safe Space for all.



Previously focusing on dance narrative performances, strauss expands her repertoire now to comedy, transporting audiences to a new universe and offering a respite from the hard issues around us.



'What to do in a seemingly helpless situation when one feels helpless themselves? I don't know the right answer to that question. I did, however, write a play,' strauss commented. 'So many human rights issues are under threat or being compromised - and so many events taking place here on Earth are out of this world. I need ion gravity baths and transporters to help wrap my brain around it all.'



'Gay City Arts is proud to host a show that addresses current issues, supports local artists and brings joy to all those involved,' Gay City Arts' Director Tara Hardy said.



ABOUT GAY CITY ARTS

Art is the voice, spirit and conscience of every community and is a vital tool for community reflection, dialogue and pride. Through Gay City Arts, Gay City collaborates with local LGBTQ artists to galvanize an audience for queer arts, foster the development of LGBTQ artists and works, and facilitate artistic excellence that is accessible. Gay City Arts is committed to presenting challenging, dynamic and excellent queer art across a wide range of disciplines, including theater, music, dance, film, spoken word, literary and visual arts.



Courtesy of Gay City Arts



