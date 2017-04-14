GLAAD, the world's LGBTQ advocacy organization, honored Patricia Arquette, Troye Sivan, and outstanding LGBTQ images in film and television at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1.



Cameron Esposito hosted the event that included a tribute to the lives lost in the Orlando Pulse nightclub attack by Jussie Smollett and a powerful performance of 'Imagine' by Cynthia Erivo. Mary J. Blige, Paris Jackson, Josh Hutcherson, Tatiana Maslany, Victoria Justice, Carly Rae Jepsen, Trevante Rhodes, Justin Tranter, Trace Lysette, Cookie Johnson, and Stephanie Beatriz were among the special guests. The 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Delta Air Lines, Hilton, Ketel One Vodka, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and Wells Fargo.



The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives. The GLAAD Media Awards also fund GLAAD's work to amplify stories from the LGBTQ community and issues that build support for equality and acceptance.



At the ceremony, Luke Perry and Jeffrey Tambor presented Patricia Arquette with GLAAD's Vanguard Award, which is presented to media professionals who, through their work, have increased the visibility and understanding of the LGBTQ community.



In her acceptance speech, Patricia Arquette called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Justice for ignoring a letter from six Democratic members of Congress calling for a federal hate crime investigation into the pattern of murders of Transgender women. 'Can you hear us, Jeff Sessions?' she said, and added, 'You don't need to have a trans family member, or a Gay friend, or a questioning kid for this to affect you. It doesn't matter what color or gender or faith you are. So many marginalized groups are under attack. When one of us is vulnerable, all of us are vulnerable.'



Arquette also remembered her late sister Alexis as a courageous trailblazer who 'challenged the movie industry at its core' by living her truth as a Trans woman. 'She risked it all because she couldn't live a lie,' Arquette stated. 'Whatever mark I have made in this life in activism will always pale in the light of Alexis's bravery. She did not knock on the door of progress. She kicked the door open.'



Also at the event, surprise guest Carly Rae Jepsen joined legendary songwriter and GLAAD Board Member Justin Tranter to present singer-songwriter Troye Sivan with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which honors LGBTQ media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.



In his acceptance speech, Sivan called attention to enormous challenges faced by the LGBTQ community, including violence against Transgender women of color and rates of youth homelessness. He concluded with a message of hope of empowerment, saying, 'Don't let anyone strip you of your truth and your love, because those are the foundations of who we are as a community.' He added, 'In a time where it might be tempting to retreat into the shadows, I ask you to be louder - keep holding hands, keep finding pride in your identity, keep standing up for those in our community who are most vulnerable, keep love in your heart, and share it with the world.'



Music icon Mary J. Blige presented the award for Outstanding Film - Wide Release to Moonlight. Tarell Alvin McCraney accepted the award on the film's behalf, and was joined onstage by Trevante Rhodes and producer Jeremy Kleiner.



Josh Hutcherson presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series to Freeform's Shadowhunters. Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. accepted on the show's behalf.



Paris Jackson and Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to Transparent. Alexandra Billings and Trace Lysette accepted on the show's behalf, and were joined onstage by creator Jill Soloway, stars Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Alexandra Grey, Jay Duplass, as well as members of the creative team. GLAAD previously announced that it was acknowledging two web series, Her Story (HerStoryShow.com) and We've Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com), and music video 'Sin Ir Más Lejos' by Gema Corredera, with Special Recognition Awards.



Additional special guests include: Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games); recording artist Mary J. Blige; Paris Jackson (Star); Jussie Smollett (Empire); Caitlyn Jenner, Candis Cayne (I Am Cait); Erika Jayne (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills); Chyler Leigh, Floriana Lima (Supergirl); Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple); author Cookie Johnson; TV personality EJ Johnson; Rhea Butcher (Take My Wife); Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine); Matthew Daddario, Harry Shum Jr. (Shadowhunters); J Tichina Arnold, Erica Ash, Mike O'Malley (Survivor's Remorse); Tig Notaro, Noah Harpster (One Mississippi); Jill Soloway, Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Alexandra Billings, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Trace Lysette, Alexandra Grey, Zackary Drucker, Rhys Ernst, Our Lady J (Transparent); Kiersey Clemons, Jacqueline Toboni (Easy); Isis King, Cassandra Cass (Strut); Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie); Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Elliot Fletcher (The Fosters); CMT host Cody Alan; Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe); and GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.



Following is a complete list of GLAAD Media Award recipients announced Saturday in Los Angeles. Additional awards will be presented at the New York GLAAD Media Awards ceremony on May 6 at the New York Hilton Midtown.



o Vanguard Award: Patricia Arquette (presented by Luke Perry and Jeffrey Tambor)



o Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Troye Sivan (presented by Carly Rae Jepsen and Justin Tranter)



o Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Moonlight (A24) [accepted by: Tarell Alvin McCraney and Trevante Rhodes]



o Outstanding Drama Series: Shadowhunters (Freeform) [accepted by: Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr.]



o Outstanding Comedy Series: Transparent (Amazon) [accepted by: creator Jill Soloway with stars Alexandra Billings, Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, and Trace Lysette, and producers Zackary Drucker and Rhys Ernst]



o Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Other People (Vertical Entertainment



o Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: Eyewitness (USA Network)



o Outstanding Individual Episode: 'San Junipero' from Black Mirror (Netflix)



o Outstanding Daily Drama: The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)



o Outstanding Comic Book: The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)



About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.



