'THE GATEWAY SHOW'

BROADWAY PERFORMANCE HALL April 20 @ 8pm



We know everything is funnier on marijuana, but when it's four professional funny people doing their best sets, then returning for another set after getting thoroughly baked, it's comedy (Acapulco) gold!



Local comedian Billy Anderson will be bringing this unique approach to comedy to the Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway off E Pine St.) on April 20 (of course). Among the hemp aficionados scheduled to perform is Keith Carey from Orange County, CA.



'With the unique perspective of a husky, Bisexual weirdo raised in a very conservative town, Keith skewers ignorance as he playfully tap-dances on the line between offensive and hilarious.'



You can see Keith on 'Comedy Central's Roast Battle,' or as a regular on MTV's upcoming series 'High Crimes.' His appearances have included the webseries 'Burn Booth,' the podcast 'Mean Boys,' and 'The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe.'



Also puffing and performing will be Portland's Joann Schinderle and Seattle's Scott Losse. You won't necessarily need to be toasted yourself to enjoy 'The Gateway Show,' but speaking as someone who regularly enjoyed Cheech & Chong albums back in the day, it won't hurt.



