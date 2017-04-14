Dear George and SGN friends,



I'm organizing an event Friday, April 21, in Seattle for peace, justice for All, and deep caring for our Earth, and invite your active participation. I've been involved with Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action - you may have seen our bus ads. Bangor Sub Base is close by with the greatest amount of nuclear weapons. Seattle will be affected by a nuclear exchange!



The U.S. spends $100 billion yearly to maintain nuclear weapons and the Navy wants to spend $81 trillion over ten years for new subs, missiles, and systems of mass destruction! Imagine all the hungry who could be fed, the homeless who could be housed, the undereducated who could go to college, the sick who could get healthcare&. And a nuclear war would ruin our Earth!



The United Nations passed Resolution L. 41 October 27, 2016 calling for negotiations beginning March 2017 to create a 'legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading toward their total elimination.' Most of the world voted 'for,' including North Korea and Iran! The U.S., UK, FR, Russia and Israel voted 'against.' Pakistan, India and China abstained. The U.S. should lead in the abolition of nuclear weapons.



Our representatives and senators should promote the Nuclear Weapons Abolition and Economic and Energy Conversion Act, H.R. 1976. We can build a green economy, which will employ more people in good paying jobs!



Please join Ground Zero on April 21 as we gather at Myrtle Edwards Park to welcome paddlers; for speakers/singers at Westlake Park around noon, and marching to the Federal Building to meet with senators staffs to demand a nuclear free world and rededicate ourselves to peace, justice for all and deep caring for our Earth!



Michael J. Siptroth



