Allegations against the mayor



To the Editor,



Oh really? Now we have Fake News against our mayor? Ed Murray and the Seattle City Council have taken the bold, brave, and principled position to declare Seattle a sanctuary city and now a mysterious charge comes out of nowhere to smear the mayor? And, of course, it is a sexual charge. They always go for a sensationalist sexual charge.



Ed Murray has had a long, open, transparent and productive political career. If there was any dirt to be found, it would have surfaced by now. There are many politicians who disagreed with Murray or who even hated him - but they did not find anything. It is only when Murray stood up to protect Seattle residents from Tweedle Dumb and his anti-immigrant, hateful, racist agenda that 'somebody' was found to make a sexual charge against him. Who initiated this attack? Was it Jeff Sessions? Was it Breitbart? Was it a quiet tweet from Mar a Lago? Was it Russia Today (www.rt.com)?



This is Fake News. We all have pasts but nobody's past is dredged up and as minutely examined as a politician's. Would this lawsuit have been filed if Murray had complied with ICE? Would this lawsuit have been filed if Murray had donated to the Trump campaign? The Real News is the state budget, police progress, homeless crisis, transportation, Tim Eyman, and racial tension. The Real News is not sexy but it is what should command our attention.



Janice Van Cleve

Seattle

PCO 37/1875

