Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



What do David Byrne of the Talking Heads and local singer-songwriter Perfume Genius have in common? Both will participate in this week's Pop Conference, an annual music summit that brings together artists, critics, scholars and fans for idea-sharing here in Seattle. The conference-like event has been organized and hosted by MoPop, formerly Experience Music Project, since 2002 and has drawn a wide array of participants who engage in round-table discussions, open seminars, Q&A sessions and feature presentations during its four-day schedule. Byrne, whose musical Here Lies Love is currently being staged at the Seattle Repertory Theatre, will do an Artist Interview on Thursday, April 20 at 4:00pm, while openly Gay Seattle-based musician Mike Hadreas (aka Perfume Genius) is part of a panel discussion called 'Voicing Change: The Artist and the Political Life' on Saturday, April 22 at 6:15pm. For more information, or to register for Pop Conference, go to mopop.org.



The complete lineup for the inaugural Upstream Music Fest + Summit has been revealed, and although more than 300 artists are included in the three-day event it's an overall disappointing round-up of musicians. Dinosaur Jr., Shabazz Palaces, AlunaGeorge, Flying Lotus, Beat Connection, Mike McCready & Friends, The Maldives and The Thermals are some of the acts who'll appear at Pioneer Square and SoDo district venues on May 11 to 13. Initially, the festival was being billed as Seattle's equivalent to SXSW; however, the lineup is much too lackluster to compete with Austin's annual music event, which attracts superstar artists and marquee names to play in small clubs. But if you are, by chance, interested in going to Upstream or checking out its full roster of bands, log onto upstreammusicfest.com.



By popular demand, Fleet Foxes have added a second Seattle show to their fall tour. They'll now be performing September 15 at the Paramount Theatre, in addition to the previously announced September 14 appearance. The folk ensemble is also playing The Showbox Market on May 19. Tickets for the Paramount performances are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit STGPresents.org.



Other new shows to announce are Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals on July 21 at Pantages Theatre (Tacoma), Rooney on July 25 at Chop Suey, Sergio Mendes on June 29 through July 2 at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Chevelle on August 7 at The Showbox SoDo, Billy Bragg on October 1 at The Neptune, Alt-J on October 12 at WaMu Theater and The Black Angels on October 23 at The Showbox Market.



Finally, a farewell to another music artist who passed away recently. John Warren 'J.' Geils Jr., founder and frontman of the rock outfit J. Geils Band, died at his Massachusetts home on April 11. The group scored a short series of hit singles in the early '80s, including 'Come Back,' 'Love Stinks,' 'Freeze-Frame' and 'Centerfold.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!