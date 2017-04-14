Former Seattle City Commissioner Mac McGregor is one of 11 transgender candidates running for office in the U.S. in 2017. If elected, Mac would become the first transgender person to hold a seat on Seattle City Council and the first transgender person elected to office in Washington state.



McGregor is a former women's world martial arts champion and Seattle City Commissioner and LGBTQ activist running for City Council.



McGregor says his desire to run for Seattle City Council is a culmination of life experiences that have given him a better understanding of the importance of advocating for the marginalized populations in Seattle's community.



'I am running for the people of Seattle. This is an at-large seat and I intend to be a voice for the people,' he says. 'This is a campaign for all of us.'



Melissa Etheridge has noted the importance of McGregor's campaign and has offered her hit song 'Giant' as an offering. McGregor says of Melissa Etheridge's endorsement, 'This song is the perfect theme for this groundbreaking campaign. We are so grateful for Melissa's endorsement and can't wait to share it with everyone.'



McGregor adds, 'Melissa is someone I admire, she was out and open about who she was long before there was more acceptance for gays and lesbians, and then she was very open about her battle with cancer. She did not hide through her struggle with cancer; she is a fellow warrior. I appreciate that about her and the raw heartfelt passion in her writing has always spoken to me.'



'Giant' came out in 2004 when George W. Bush was in the White House and the song's message could not be any more appropriate now with Donald J. Trump in charge of the country. The lyrics say:



'You tried to make us small, you tried to make us crawl. / You tried to hold us down, you tried to hold us back. / You tried to make us wrong, you tried to make us crack. / But you did not count on the tide, you did not count on me, I am a GIANT, and you will not make me crawl.



'And I'm not alone, winds of change have blown / And the walls come tumbling down. / We are standing side by side, we are determined now to win. / We have come so far, and we got the stars and we are NEVER going back into the shadows again!'



McGregor adds, 'It feels like we have a faction of people who would love to make marginalized communities hide in the shadows right now. Out of sight, out of mind. Many want LGBTQ people, Muslim people, women, Immigrants, Native Americans, and People of Color to be silenced. I will not stand for that and I am not alone. That is the message of this song and that is the message of my campaign.'



McGregor will get to personally thank Etheridge May 7 when she plays at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. 'Melissa understands the importance of a campaign like mine at this time because she has been involved in the battle for civil rights for decades,' McGregor says. 'I am honored that she saw the significance of this movement for transgender rights and visibility.'



McGregor's campaign slogan, 'Mac's Got Your Back,' embodies his personal goal of empowering others, regardless of race, gender, religion, age, or sexual orientation through education and equal rights.



'I want to use my experiences, talents and skills to empower others, especially those who feel disenfranchised or marginalized,' McGregor says. 'If we move transgender rights forward, we move all marginalized communities' rights forward. Running for this seat is truly an honor and a responsibility I do not take lightly.'



For more information on McGregor's campaign and to learn more about the groundbreaking Seattle City Council candidate, please visit www.votemacmcgregor.com.



