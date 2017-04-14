|
|
|Seattle City Councilwoman Lorena González nominated for EMILY's List's Gabrielle Giffords rising star award
|
WASHINGTON, D.C. - On April 10 EMILY's List, the nation's largest resource for women in politics, announced that Seattle City Councilwoman Lorena González is a 2017 nominee for their Gabrielle GifApril 4th colon Equal Pay Day _ Photo by Joe Raedle slash Getty Imfords Rising Star Award.
Named in honor of the dedicated and courageous Gabrielle Giffords, the Rising Star Award celebrates an extraordinary woman serving in state or local office. The award honors a woman who demonstrates the sort of commitment to community, dedication to women and families, and determination and civility that have been the highlights of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' career, in and out of office. Previous Rising Star Award recipients include Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams in 2014, Boston City Councilwoman Ayanna Pressley in 2015, and Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran in 2016.
'Lorena is a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable,' said Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY's List. 'Her focus on pragmatic solutions and commitment to protecting the rights of all Americans is needed now more than ever. She has been an extraordinary trailblazer in the city of Seattle and the EMILY's List community could not be more excited to nominate her for the Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award.'
In 2015, Lorena made history as the first Latina elected to the Seattle City Council. She is a champion for women, immigrants, and workers. The daughter of once undocumented immigrants, Lorena earned her first paycheck at age eight and worked multiple jobs to attend college and law school. She spent a decade defending everyday people against powerful interests as a nationally recognized civil rights attorney. She is currently advocating for paid family leave and legal aid for undocumented immigrants.
The Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award winner will be chosen with community input. Online voting can be found at https://www.emilyslist.org/ Vote for the 2017 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star.
Lorena González is nominated alongside: Teresa Benitez-Thompson, Nevada Assembly Majority Leader; Coral Evans, Mayor of Flagstaff, Arizona; Nicole Galloway, Missouri State Auditor; Helen Gym, Philadelphia City Councilwoman; Jennifer McClellan, Virginia State Senator.
EMILY's List, the nation's largest resource for women in politics, has raised over $500 million to support pro-choice Democratic women candidates - making them one of the most successful political organizations ever. Our grassroots community of over five million members helps Democratic women wage competitive campaigns - and win. We recruit and train candidates, support strong campaigns, research the issues that impact women and families, and turn out women voters. Since our founding in 1985, we have trained nearly 10,000 women to run and helped elect 116 women to the House, 23 to the Senate, 12 governors, and over 800 to state and local office. Forty percent of the candidates EMILY's List has helped elect to Congress have been women of color - including every single Latina, African American, and Asian American Democratic congresswoman currently serving.
Courtesy of EMILY's List
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ed Murray to Seattle: I ask for your support&
Seattle Times to Murray: Drop out!
------------------------------
We will evacuate Chechen Gays, Russian activists say
Refugees charge that government runs two prisons for Gays
------------------------------
Mac McGregor - Why him? From the wife of a transgender candidate
------------------------------
Earth Day gathering and march to demand a nuclear free world and to rededicate ourselves to peace, justice for all and deep caring for our Earth
------------------------------
JESSE'S JOURNAL: Donald Trump and the fall of public television
------------------------------
Lawsuit challenging for-profit plasma company's refusal of transgender donor is resolved
------------------------------
Rock legend Melissa Etheridge lends her powerful anthem 'Giant' to the Mac McGregor campaign
------------------------------
Republicans pile on: GOP operative files ethics charges against Ed Murray
Ethics Board dismisses complaint
------------------------------
Seattle City Councilwoman Lorena González nominated for EMILY's List's Gabrielle Giffords rising star award
------------------------------
Seattle Human Rights Commission condemns Department of Homeland Security policy to allow ICE arrests in state courthouses
------------------------------
Anti-Gay Bush official hired by Trump White House
------------------------------
Donald and Melania Trump ruin Easter
------------------------------
Bernie Sanders is the most popular US senator, Mitch McConnell the least
------------------------------
Oklahoma lawmakers shocked by LGBT youth visit: 'Cross-dressers are in the building!'
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------