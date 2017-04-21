by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The plaintiff in a sex abuse lawsuit against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray - identified only as DH in the original court documents - revealed his identity in an April 18 court filing, but many unanswered questions remain in the case.



The man is Delvonn Heckard, and he said in a letter released by his attorneys that he 'expects' Murray to remember him as 'Delvonn' but 'doubts Mr. Murray ever knew his last name.'



According to allegations in his lawsuit, Heckard met Murray when he was 15 years old and had sex with him repeatedly over a period of years in return for money.



In a statement issued shortly after Heckard revealed his name, Murray emphatically denied knowing him.



'I can state categorically that I have never had a sexual relationship with this individual, Delvonn Heckard, of any kind or at any time,' Murray says in the statement.



'I have never paid for sex, and I have never had sex with a minor. Heckard's claims about my anatomy were proved medically false last week. His accusations are not true,' Murray added, saying he'd just learned Heckard's name and it was 'not familiar to me.'



In his first court filing, Heckard, then known only as DH, said that he could prove he'd had sex with Murray because he could describe a distinctive feature of Murray's genitals - a mole or 'bump' on his scrotum.



In a subsequent report by Murray's doctor, it appeared that the mayor had no such bump and no evidence that anything like it had been surgically removed.



Far from putting the accusations to rest, however, Murray's release of the doctor's findings only escalated the media war over Heckard's allegations. Both sides have played out their charges and counter-charges in the mainstream media - although both also have declined to comment to the SGN.



While the revelation of DH's real identity removes a little bit of mystery from the case, many questions remain.



Foremost among them, perhaps, is the question of how Heckard's attorneys came by their client in the first place. According to Heckard's lead attorney, Lincoln Beauregard, 'DH visited with other lawyers within the local legal community (who could/would not pursue the case) before retaining the Connelly Law Offices upon the invitation of his original lawyer, Lawand Anderson.'



That account avoids the question of how Anderson herself met Heckard. Did he just walk into her office one day, or was he referred to her by someone else? If he was referred to Anderson, by whom? And why did the other attorneys turn down the case?



Answers to these questions might go a long way toward substantiating - or refuting - Murray's charges that Heckard's complaint is politically motivated.



Another open question is the relationship between Beauregard and Anderson. Both names appeared on Heckard's original complaint, and both continue to appear on subsequent court documents. Anderson, however, has been entirely invisible, while Beauregard has led the charge for his client in the media.



Both Beauregard and Anderson failed to respond to the SGN's requests for a statement. Murray's attorney, Robert Sulkin, responded to the SGN with a surly 'I'm very busy now. You can try calling later, but I'm sure I'll be very busy then, too.'



Other questions center on Heckard himself. He has led a complicated life, and it's not entirely clear what motivated him to bring charges against Murray some 30 years after the incidents he alleges.



According to Beauregard, 'DH's claims are politically motivated in that he does not think a man who abuses children, and then lies about it in office, should be in high office without the public being afforded full information.'



Although he admitted to the Seattle Times that he was addicted to crack when he allegedly knew Murray, and that he spent time in jail for various crimes, he added that he's now in recovery and attends Seattle Central College, where he is studying to become a chemical-dependency counselor.



While he initially wanted to conceal his name, Heckard now says he's eager for the public to know who he is.



'Once people hear me talk,' he told the Times, 'they'll be able to feel my spirit, and they'll have no doubts that what I'm saying is true.'



He is also eager to confront Murray and make the mayor admit that he's lying about their past relationship, Heckard says.



'For me, really the next thing is I want to see him face to face,' he said. 'I want to see his reaction. He can only deny it for so long. He can't just keep on lying forever.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!