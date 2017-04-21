Meet Nevada, a 3-year-old soft black male kitty! With his sweet and reserved personality, Nevada will need an adopter who understands that it may take him time to warm up. He came to Seattle Humane after having been through a rough start and would love to learn the warmth of new loving best friends and family. He's currently cozied up in the Feline Library ready to meet his new family. Come meet him today at Seattle Humane - he'll purr his way right into your heart! ??As with all of our cats, Nevada is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Strata is a 7-year-old Shepherd mix with a mellow personality and a big smile! Strata is a great walking buddy and will also love to lie down at the park and relax with you. This beautiful girl loves receiving affection and is a happy dog. Meet Strata at Seattle Humane!



As with all of our dogs, Strata has been spayed, micro-chipped, vaccinated and behavior-tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Introduce to children 8 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Strata prior to adoption. No cat test done.



Next adoption promos



Earth Day - Adopt a Hybrid | April 21-23



Adopt a Hybrid to celebrate Earth Day! Seattle Humane has many different mixed and patterned dogs ready to explore the world with you. Daily walks with dogs are the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors and these pups are eager adventure buddies. Take advantage of Adopt a Hybrid this weekend, April 21st through 23rd, for $22 off adoption fees for dogs 1 year and up. Details at seattlehumane.org



Love is Positive | All April



We are waiving all adoption fees throughout the month of April for any cat diagnosed with Feline Leukemia (FeLV). While many shelters have to euthanize these cats due to lack of resources, Seattle Humane extends life-saving efforts to include the adoption of FeLV+ cats. These felines can live happily and comfortably as fabulous companions for months to years - just like any other cat. Choose to adopt a FeLV+ cat and offer love for as long as possible.



