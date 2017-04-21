                                 
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, April 21, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 16
Roy Moore still a loser, Alabama special court rules
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Roy Moore still a loser, Alabama special court rules

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

A special court of distinguished retired judges has upheld a judgment removing former state Chief Justice Roy Moore from office.

The April 19 decision confirms the September 2016 ruling that stripped the controversial Moore of his post after he advised Alabama judges not to comply with the US Supreme Court ruling on marriage equality.

In a press conference after the ruling, Moore said he would not comply with the latest court decision either.

'I have done my duty under the laws of this state to stand for the undeniable truth that God ordained marriage as the union of one man and one woman,' Moore declared, and added that in his view he remains Chief Justice.

Moore can't appeal the decision removing him, however, because he has exhausted all his options in state courts and there are no federal issues at stake.

This is not the first time Moore was stripped of his post as Chief Justice. In 2003 he was also removed from office after refusing to comply with a federal court ruling ordering him to take down a religious display at the state Supreme Court building.

He was re-elected Chief Justice in 2013 but was suspended in May 2016 after the marriage controversy.

Moore said he is considering a run for the US Senate seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The post is now held by appointee Luther Strange, but a special election must be held December 12.

If he decides not to run for the Senate, Moore could also run for governor of Alabama in 2018. Incumbent Gov. Robert Bentley resigned on April 10 after diverting campaign funds to pay off a former staffer with whom he was carrying on a relationship.

Moore previously ran for governor of Alabama in 2006 and 2010 but finished far down the list of primary candidates.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Murray accuser reveals his identity, many unanswered questions remain
------------------------------
Rainbow Railroad asks Canada for emergency visas to evacuate Chechen Gays
------------------------------
Suddenly it's a race:
Mike McGinn and Cary Moon challenge Ed Murray for mayor
------------------------------
OutRight calls on Exxon, BP, and Shell to stand up for persecuted Gay men in Chechnya
------------------------------
People's Academy for Community Engagement now accepting applications
------------------------------
Council and Mayor Murray seek volunteers to serve on new Seattle Renters' Commission

Commission to advise on City policies of interest to renters?
------------------------------
SGN EXCLUSIVE: Ted Allen talks 'Queer Eye,' food and Dining Out for Life!
------------------------------
Trial starts in discrimination suit against U of Iowa

Lesbian former employee charges anti-LGBT bias
------------------------------
Lambda Legal sues Puerto Rico for anti-transgender birth certificate policy
------------------------------
Scientists find HIV reservoirs in macrophages

Discovery may make HIV cure more difficult
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
Roy Moore still a loser, Alabama special court rules
------------------------------
Lambda Legal files federal lawsuit in Idaho against anti-transgender birth certificate policy
------------------------------
SPLC sues pro-Trump neo-Nazi
------------------------------
Iranian Railroad for Queer Refugees reports police raid in Esfahan, Iran
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News