by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



A special court of distinguished retired judges has upheld a judgment removing former state Chief Justice Roy Moore from office.



The April 19 decision confirms the September 2016 ruling that stripped the controversial Moore of his post after he advised Alabama judges not to comply with the US Supreme Court ruling on marriage equality.



In a press conference after the ruling, Moore said he would not comply with the latest court decision either.



'I have done my duty under the laws of this state to stand for the undeniable truth that God ordained marriage as the union of one man and one woman,' Moore declared, and added that in his view he remains Chief Justice.



Moore can't appeal the decision removing him, however, because he has exhausted all his options in state courts and there are no federal issues at stake.



This is not the first time Moore was stripped of his post as Chief Justice. In 2003 he was also removed from office after refusing to comply with a federal court ruling ordering him to take down a religious display at the state Supreme Court building.



He was re-elected Chief Justice in 2013 but was suspended in May 2016 after the marriage controversy.



Moore said he is considering a run for the US Senate seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The post is now held by appointee Luther Strange, but a special election must be held December 12.



If he decides not to run for the Senate, Moore could also run for governor of Alabama in 2018. Incumbent Gov. Robert Bentley resigned on April 10 after diverting campaign funds to pay off a former staffer with whom he was carrying on a relationship.



Moore previously ran for governor of Alabama in 2006 and 2010 but finished far down the list of primary candidates.



