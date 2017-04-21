by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) filed a federal lawsuit April 18 against Andrew Anglin, managing editor of the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer website.



The site at one time advertised itself as 'America's #1 most trusted Republican news source' and ran photos of Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan on its masthead. The Daily Stormer site currently features photos of pro-Trump demonstrators in Berkeley, Calif., assaulting anti-Trump marchers.



SPLC's lawsuit charges Anglin with using his website to launch an anti-Semitic 'troll storm' against a Jewish family in Whitefish, Mont. According to court documents, Anglin published 30 online articles targeting real estate agent Tanya Gersh. As a result, SPLC says, Gersh, her husband, and her 12-year-old son have received more than 700 harassing messages since December 2016.



'Andrew Anglin knew he had an online army primed to attack with the click of a mouse,' said SPLC President Richard Cohen. 'We intend to hold him accountable for the suffering he has caused Ms. Gersh and to send a strong message to those who use their online platforms as weapons of intimidation.'



The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Montana - Missoula Division, seeks compensatory and punitive damages. It accuses Anglin of invading Gersh's privacy and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. It also outlines how his campaign violated the Montana Anti-Intimidation Act



. 'There's no place in Montana for the hate Andrew Anglin unleashed from the darkest corners of the internet,' said co-counsel John Morrison, a partner with the Montana firm of Morrison, Sherwood, Wilson, and Deola. 'The attack on Tanya Gersh was an attack on all of us.'



According to the lawsuit, the intimidation began after Anglin accused Gersh of trying to extort money from the mother of Richard Spencer, another prominent alt-right leader.



Spencer heads the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist organization, and Anglin accused Gersh and other Jewish residents of Whitefish of trying to ruin Spencer's mother, who owns a business in the town.



The SPLC has been successful with similar suits against hate groups in the past. In 2000, for example, SPLC sued Richard Butler and his Aryan Nations organization on behalf of a woman and her son who were attacked by Butler's guards. Butler was compelled to turn over title of his 20-acre compound to the woman. She subsequently sold it to a local philanthropist who, in turn, donated it to North Idaho College, which created a 'peace park' on the site.



