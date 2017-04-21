                                 
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017
 
posted Friday, April 21, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 16
Iranian Railroad for Queer Refugees reports police raid in Esfahan, Iran
Section One
[On April 14] around 8:30 pm, Esfahan's police raided a private party in Bahadoran, the Garden region of Esfahan, Iran. After firing several gunshots, they arrested more than 30 men apparently between the ages of 16 and 30 for being homosexual.

IRQR received several reports in last the few days and was able to confirm that police attacked guests and physically beat them. Police detained them all at the Basij (Revolutionary Guard Militia) Station and then transferred them to Esfahan's Dastgerd Prison. A few people managed to escape and we received reports that there were several heterosexual individuals among those arrested.

After a few days, all the families were informed by Basij that their sons were arrested for 'Sodomy.' A special prosecutor has been assigned to their cases and they were charged with sodomy, drinking alcohol, and using psychedelic drugs.

It was reported that prisoners will be sent to Esfahan's Medical Jurisprudence department for anal examination in order to provide evidence of homosexual acts to the court.

According to the Islamic Punishment Code in Iran, homosexuality is punishable by death and a judge is able to sentence them based on valid evidence such as a medical report. Also, drinking alcohol is punishable by 100 lashes.

This unfortunate event has created fear and chaos among the LGBT community in Esfahan since prisoners were forced to write down full names of all their LGBT friends and acquaintances.

IRQR is deeply concerned about this situation since Iran has a well-documented history of persecuting homosexuals.

Arsham Parsi
Executive Director
Iranian Railroad for Queer Refugees

Courtesy of IRQR Voice

