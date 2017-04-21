by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Rainbow Railroad, a Canadian human rights group, has asked the Canadian government to issue emergency visas to Chechen Gays so they can flee their country.



More than 100 Gay men have reportedly been arrested and tortured by Chechen police in the past month, and the government of Chechnya is said to have at least two secret prisons dedicated to holding and torturing Gay prisoners.



Rainbow Railroad was founded in 2006 with the mission of helping LGBT people escape dangerous areas through an international network of safe travel routes.



'Since we first received initial reports of gay concentration camps being established in Chechnya, Rainbow Railroad immediately reclassified Eastern Europe as a priority region,' Rainbow Railroad Executive Director Kimahli Powell explained.



'This means we're expanding our on-the-ground contacts as well as increasing our capacity to identify and assess new or alternative safe routes out of Chechnya.'



In Chechnya, Rainbow Railroad is working closely with the Russian LGBT Network, a Russian group currently leading the campaign to rescue LGBT people in danger in Chechnya. The two organizations will work together to identify individuals who need to be evacuated, with Rainbow Railroad providing direct travel assistance.



'An important part of our emergency response plan is to support the Russian LGBT Network in their rescue campaign,' says Powell.



'This includes fundraising to support the organization while allocating resources to increase the number of people we can support in the region. In addition, we are formally requesting the Canadian government provide direct assistance to those in need by way of emergency visas.'



Threats against reporters

Meanwhile, Chechen authorities have threatened journalists reporting on the persecution of Gays in the country. The Russian publication that broke the news, Novaya Gazeta, believes its employees are now under threat.



'We have serious concerns for the safety of our employees,' the paper said in a statement.



News of the arrests and murders of Gay men broke on April 1. On April 3, Chechen authorities, Islamic scholars, and local community leaders gathered at a mosque in Grozny, the country's capital.



At the meeting, they passed a resolution threatening Novaya Gazeta:



'In view of the fact that [Novaya Gazeta] insulted the secular foundations of Chechen society and the dignity of men-Chechens, as well as our faith, we promise that retribution will overtake the true instigators, wherever and whoever they may be, without a statute of limitations,' the resolution said.







'The resolution encourages religious fanatics to violence against journalists,' Novaya Gazeta responded.



'Silence and inaction in this situation make everyone who is capable of anything done [sic], complicit. That is why the Novaya Gazeta continues to work in Chechnya.



'But we are very aware of the high price we can pay.'



US calls for investigation

At a United Nations meeting, US Ambassador Nikki Haley called on the Chechen government to investigate charges against its police force.



'We continue to be disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture, and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by association,' Haley said.



'If true, this violation of human rights cannot be ignored - Chechen authorities must immediately investigate these allegations, hold anyone involved accountable, and take steps to prevent future abuses.



'We are against all forms of discrimination, including against people based on sexual orientation. When left unchecked, discrimination and human rights abuses can lead to destabilization and conflict.'



The Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders (GLAAD) said Haley was doing the right thing in speaking out.



'The attacks on LGBTQ men and reports of concentration camps in Chechnya were beyond horrific, and Ambassador Haley is taking the right step in speaking out against these blatant violations of human rights,' said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO. 'This is a powerful sign that the US Mission to the United Nations will continue to prioritize LGBTQ acceptance and fight discrimination and human rights abuses around the world.'



