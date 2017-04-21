LGBTQ arts showcase honors Seattle Queerartists with message of self-empowerment GAY CITY ARTS

'LUSH US'

TOWN HALL SEATTLE

April 28



Gay City Arts culminates its fourth performing arts season on April 28 with 'LUSH US,' a fundraiser for Gay City Arts and final showcase of artists from Gay City Arts' Season Four: UNCONTAINED. Special guest Sonya Renee Taylor, performance poet and founder of The Body is Not an Apology, an international movement committed to radical self-love and body empowerment as the foundational tools for social justice and global transformation, will headline the event. Other performers include Seattle-based artists The Lady B, Ebo Barton, L Henderson, Ms. Briq House, ilvs strauss, Dani Tirrell, and Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha.



'Lush Us' will be held on April 28 at Town Hall Seattle, 1119 8th Ave (at Seneca St). Doors: 6pm; Meet & Greet: 6-7pm; Show: 7pm. General admission tickets are $25; VIP meet-and-greet tickets with Sonya Renee Taylor are $75-$125. Tickets at https://www.gaycity.org/lushus/ or Stranger tickets and at the door.



In these frightening times, many of us find ourselves under attack because of our bodies. Because we are trans or nonbinary and laws are being written about where our bodies are or are not allowed. Because we are LGBTQ and shamed for how our bodies love and experience desire. Because we live with disabilities and our bodies refuse to submit to the demands of capitalism. Because we are black and indigenous and brown and we live in fear of physical violence by the police or the right. Because our bodies aren't the shapes and sizes that are named desirable. Because we are undocumented and our bodies are called illegal in this state. Because we are cis and trans women still fighting for the right to make choices about our own bodies.



The resistance against our current administration is beautiful, multifaceted and strong. And yet we are still sometimes cut off from each other. There is a deep need for all of us to come together and celebrate the beauty of our bodies, our Lush Us. 'Lush Us' is an evening of celebration and support for queer arts, body empowerment, and radical self-love.



'I was in Sonya Renee Taylor's living room the moment she announced 'I'm going to start a movement. It's called The Body Is Not An Apology.' I did not doubt her then, and I am not surprised to find that six years later, that's exactly what she's done. The movement that is The Body Is Not An Apology has reached thousands and thousands of people with its message of radical self-love, including the White House, where Sonya was invited to speak on the rights of people with disabilities,' Gay City Arts' Director Tara Hardy said.



About Gay City Arts

Art is the voice, spirit and conscience of every community and is a vital tool for community reflection, dialogue and pride. Through Gay City Arts, Gay City collaborates with local LGBTQ artists to galvanize an audience for queer arts, foster the development of LGBTQ artists and works, and facilitate artistic excellence that is accessible. Gay City Arts is committed to presenting challenging, dynamic and excellent queer art across a wide range of disciplines, including theater, music, dance, film, spoken word, literary and visual arts.



About Sonya Renee Taylor

Sonya's work as an award winning Performance Poet, Activist and transformational leader continues to have global reach. Sonya is a former National and International poetry slam champion, author, educator and activist who has mesmerized audiences across the US, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, England, Scotland, Sweden, Canada and the Netherlands as well as in prisons, mental health treatment facilities, homeless shelters, universities, festivals and public schools across the globe.



Sonya and her work have been seen, heard and read on HBO, BET, MTV, TV One, NPR, PBS, CNN, Oxygen Network, The New York Times, New York Magazine, MSNBC.com, Today.com, Huffington Post, Vogue Australia, Shape.com, Ms. Magazine and many more.



She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Split This Rock, an organization calling poets to a greater role in public life and fostering a national network of socially engaged poets. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors for SisterSong, a pioneering Women of Color reproductive justice collective, and she is actively engaged in the movement for Black Lives and the Anti-Police Terror Project in Oakland, CA.



About The Body is Not an Apology

The Body Is Not An Apology is an international movement committed to cultivating global Radical Self Love and Body Empowerment. We believe that discrimination, social inequality, and injustice are manifestations of our inability to make peace with the body, our own and others. Through information dissemination, personal and social transformation projects and community building, The Body is Not An Apology fosters global, radical, unapologetic self-love which translates to radical human love and action in service toward a more just, equitable and compassionate world.



Courtesy of Gay City Arts



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!