                                 
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, April 21, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 16
Starboy descending:
The Weeknd lands huge concert tour at Key Arena this week
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Starboy descending:
The Weeknd lands huge concert tour at Key Arena this week

by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer

THE WEEKND
KEY ARENA
April 26

You just knew that The Weeknd was going to blow up when you heard 'Can't Feel My Face.' That beat, that sound and the energy of the song was a recipe for a guaranteed mega hit. That hit topped the charts in thirteen countries worldwide, including the singer-songwriter-producer's native home of Canada, and to date has sold 6 million copies in the US alone.

Many people might think The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) got his start DJ'ing in clubs in Toronto, where he grew up. But he actually launched his career on YouTube, uploading a series of tracks and mixtapes, hoping to capture an audience, and more importantly land a recording contract. He got both. Though his major label debut, 2012's Kiss Land, was barely paid attention to by American radio stations and fans, his follow-up, 2015's Beauty Behind the Madness had the complete opposite effect. Not only has it posted global sales of nearly 4 million, thus far, it also showered The Weeknd with critical acclaim and industry accolades, including two Grammys, for Best Urban Contempoary Album and Best R&B Performance for the track 'Earned It,' featured in the film Fifty Shades of Grey, which went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Beauty Behind the Madness produced a few more singles - 'The Hills,' 'Often,' 'In the Night' and 'Acquainted' - that became top ten hits.

Late last year, the international star dominated the charts again with 'Starboy,' the first released track from his third album, of the same name. The song, an electro-pop number with mysteriously dark lyrics and a slick music video, featured the highly regarded EDM duo Daft Punk, who also worked with him on a second track, 'I Feel It Coming.' When the album Starboy came out on November 25, it zipped to #1 in 80 countries within 24 hours. It will likely contend for multiple awards at the 2018 Grammys. Most recently, he's made headlines for dating Selena Gomez, a strong LGBT supporter, and for collaborating with Lana Del Rey on her new single 'Lust for Life.'

But something else The Weeknd is creating a buzz about at the moment is for his current tour, which delivers him to Seattle this week. I don't remember him coming through the Pacific Northwest to promote Beauty Behind the Madness - although it's possible that he slipped through quietly - but nonetheless, this is the first big show he's brought here and it's one of the concerts I've been eagerly awaiting since it was announced on October 31. The 'Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour' kicked off in February at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe and has already traveled through Europe and South America. The Seattle performance is the second stop of the North American leg with additional appearances in Phoenix, New Orleans, Tampa, Ottawa, Newark and Cincinnati, to name a few. Opening the concert will be Rae Sremmurd, Belly and 6LACK.

Tickets to see The Weeknd at Key Arena are on sale now at LiveNation.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. On the day of show, any remaining tickets can be purchased in-person at the arena box office.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Mary Lambert gets bold and personal on new EP

And she'll be at Seattle PrideFest on June 25!
------------------------------
Pacific Northwest Ballet's Ballet on Broadway a great evening of All-American dance
------------------------------
Lush Us Gay City Arts' fundraiser with special guest Sonya Renee Taylor April 28
------------------------------
Starboy descending:
The Weeknd lands huge concert tour at Key Arena this week
------------------------------
The stereotype of the delicate Asian flower - Nadeshiko
------------------------------
Diverse Harmony hosts annual luncheon May 7 and presents summer concert June 30 & July 1
------------------------------
Western Washington University in Bellingham hosts Queer Comic Con April 29
------------------------------
Pacific Northwest Ballet presents 'Beyond Ballet - A Town Hall on the State of Ballet and Diversity'
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Letters
------------------------------
Gorillaz include Seattle show on upcoming 'Humanz Tour'
------------------------------
Celebrating Black Brilliance - Langston Hughes African American Film Festival 2017 April 27-30
------------------------------
The Horse in Motion's Wellesley Girl a futuristic conundrum
------------------------------
Witty Colossal a human monster of a melodrama
------------------------------
Emotionally dazzling Gifted a stroke of genius
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News