THE WEEKND

KEY ARENA

April 26



You just knew that The Weeknd was going to blow up when you heard 'Can't Feel My Face.' That beat, that sound and the energy of the song was a recipe for a guaranteed mega hit. That hit topped the charts in thirteen countries worldwide, including the singer-songwriter-producer's native home of Canada, and to date has sold 6 million copies in the US alone.



Many people might think The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) got his start DJ'ing in clubs in Toronto, where he grew up. But he actually launched his career on YouTube, uploading a series of tracks and mixtapes, hoping to capture an audience, and more importantly land a recording contract. He got both. Though his major label debut, 2012's Kiss Land, was barely paid attention to by American radio stations and fans, his follow-up, 2015's Beauty Behind the Madness had the complete opposite effect. Not only has it posted global sales of nearly 4 million, thus far, it also showered The Weeknd with critical acclaim and industry accolades, including two Grammys, for Best Urban Contempoary Album and Best R&B Performance for the track 'Earned It,' featured in the film Fifty Shades of Grey, which went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Beauty Behind the Madness produced a few more singles - 'The Hills,' 'Often,' 'In the Night' and 'Acquainted' - that became top ten hits.



Late last year, the international star dominated the charts again with 'Starboy,' the first released track from his third album, of the same name. The song, an electro-pop number with mysteriously dark lyrics and a slick music video, featured the highly regarded EDM duo Daft Punk, who also worked with him on a second track, 'I Feel It Coming.' When the album Starboy came out on November 25, it zipped to #1 in 80 countries within 24 hours. It will likely contend for multiple awards at the 2018 Grammys. Most recently, he's made headlines for dating Selena Gomez, a strong LGBT supporter, and for collaborating with Lana Del Rey on her new single 'Lust for Life.'



But something else The Weeknd is creating a buzz about at the moment is for his current tour, which delivers him to Seattle this week. I don't remember him coming through the Pacific Northwest to promote Beauty Behind the Madness - although it's possible that he slipped through quietly - but nonetheless, this is the first big show he's brought here and it's one of the concerts I've been eagerly awaiting since it was announced on October 31. The 'Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour' kicked off in February at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe and has already traveled through Europe and South America. The Seattle performance is the second stop of the North American leg with additional appearances in Phoenix, New Orleans, Tampa, Ottawa, Newark and Cincinnati, to name a few. Opening the concert will be Rae Sremmurd, Belly and 6LACK.



Tickets to see The Weeknd at Key Arena are on sale now at LiveNation.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. On the day of show, any remaining tickets can be purchased in-person at the arena box office.



