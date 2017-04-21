On May 7 Diverse Harmony, Seattle's Gay/Straight Alliance youth chorus for ages 14-22, will host their annual luncheon where we thank our donors for supporting us. The large chorus and smaller chorus, Spectrum will perform. The luncheon starts at 12:30. We would love to have you join us and hear the youth sing and hear their stories of how important Diverse Harmony is to them. In the past, the stories have been very moving! Contact us at info@diverseharmony.org to reserve your spot for lunch.



For more information, visit www.diverseharmony.org/



Also, coming up in the Seattle area is the Seattle Foundation's Give BIG campaign on May 10th.



NOW MORE THAN EVER! This is a chance for the Diverse Harmony community, supporters and fans to show their support for our work and make their contributions have a greater impact! You can pre-schedule your gifts starting on April 27th and GiveBIG will be all day on May 10th. If you donate via https://www.givebigseattle.org/diverse-harmony you will help non-pro?ts make Greater Seattle a stronger, more vibrant community for all. It is our region's most well-recognized and visible crowd-funding platform, with more than 1,600 non-pro?ts estimated to be participating. Nearly 50 percent of GiveBIG donors give to multiple organizations. You don't want to be missing from the GiveBIG website when donors enjoying the convenience of online giving start 'shopping' for more organizations to support!



Coming Up Diverse Harmony concert - June 30 & July 1

The youth are currently preparing music for their next show at the end of June. It will be two nights at the Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway - off the Seattle Community College south plaza) and will feature music all about musicians and composers of color with songs from spirituals to pop! Both the large chorus and Spectrum will perform. Advance tickets will be available through Brown Paper Tickets as we get closer to the concert dates.



News From Our Youth

You may not realize it but we have youth who make a tremendous effort to come to rehearsal every Tuesday. We have several high schoolers that take the light rail and bus each way to every rehearsal from Kent!



Several youth just ?nished their involvement as actors and crew in West Seattle High School's production of Bonnie and Clyde. One youth who has struggled for affordable housing was just approved for Section 8 housing!



Diverse Harmony Wants You!

Finally, we are always looking for volunteers to help out at our shows. You will interact with board members and the youth as well. We are also looking for more board members! We are a working board and we meet monthly on the ?rst Wednesday of every month. Brayton plans the shows, selects the music, and rehearses and leads the youth. We do the rest. So if you are interested in hauling props, taking tickets, and folding mailings for events, Diverse Harmony might just be for you! Interacting with our youth and seeing their passion for their community, and seeing them come together week after week for a performance, is a very enriching experience. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering or being on the board, contact us at info@diverseharmony.org.



We hope to see you at our luncheon on May 7 and at our concerts June 30 and July 1.



