|Western Washington University in Bellingham hosts Queer Comic Con April 29
|
I am writing to you on behalf of Western Washington University's Queer Comic Con. WWU Queer Con is a single day convention that will be held on Saturday April 29th from 10 AM to 5 PM in the Academic West building of WWU in Bellingham. This event will feature panels, a costume contest, vendors, and 20+ queer/LGBTQ+ artists and authors from throughout the US and Canada. With this event, we hope to provide an opportunity to celebrate queer comics and creators and bring further visibility to the queer community in comics.
Since this is our first year hosting this event, we are trying to raise awareness, and we thought that as a leader of a relevant organization in the community you might be willing to share information about this event with your members.
Tickets are $15 each for the general public, and kids under 12 are free with a paying adult. The secure website where you can purchase tickets is www.wwuqueercon.com. It would be very helpful for us for both planning and financial purposes if you are able to buy tickets in advance. Tickets are also available at The Comics Place (105 E Holly St.) in downtown Bellingham and at the door.
Parking is free in the 'C Lots' near the Academic West building on campus on Saturdays.
You can find out more information about our event, including a full list of invited artists, authors and vendors on our website www.wwuqueercon.com. We also have Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr accounts noted below.
If you would like to help us out in funding this event, we do have a Crowdfunder campaign running through the university through the end of the month. Since it is supported by the university all donations are tax deductible.
Absolutely any donations are greatly appreciated.
LINKS:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwuqueercon/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwuqueercon
Tumblr: http://wwuqueercon.tumblr.com/
Crowdfunder: https://www.vikingfunder.com/project/5740
Website: www.wwuqueercon.com
We hope to see you in Bellingham on April 29th!
Thank you,
Katherine Winchell
WWU Queer Con Director
