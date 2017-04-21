Thank you, Ms. Van Cleve Editor:



A big thank you to Ms. Van Cleve for her letter in regards to the allegations against Mayor Murray and a big disappointment in regards to the main media for so quickly printing negative accusations against people who lives and careers can so easily be destroyed.



As Ms. Van Cleve so clearly states the real news and the greatest impact on the Public should be coverage of the state budget, police progress, homeless crisis, transportation, Tim Eyman, and racial tension. To this list I would add ever increasing inequality, which has been behind so many other great countries having revolutions; the prime example being the French Revolution when the burden of running the country fell on the 96% while the 4% garnished all the wealth. We are in a crisis when eight of the richest men have wealth equal to the bottom 50% of the world's population.



George Whitaker

Bellevue



