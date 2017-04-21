                                 
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017
 
posted Friday, April 21, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 16
Thank you, Ms. Van Cleve Editor:

A big thank you to Ms. Van Cleve for her letter in regards to the allegations against Mayor Murray and a big disappointment in regards to the main media for so quickly printing negative accusations against people who lives and careers can so easily be destroyed.

As Ms. Van Cleve so clearly states the real news and the greatest impact on the Public should be coverage of the state budget, police progress, homeless crisis, transportation, Tim Eyman, and racial tension. To this list I would add ever increasing inequality, which has been behind so many other great countries having revolutions; the prime example being the French Revolution when the burden of running the country fell on the 96% while the 4% garnished all the wealth. We are in a crisis when eight of the richest men have wealth equal to the bottom 50% of the world's population.

George Whitaker
Bellevue

Mary Lambert gets bold and personal on new EP

And she'll be at Seattle PrideFest on June 25!
Pacific Northwest Ballet's Ballet on Broadway a great evening of All-American dance
Lush Us Gay City Arts' fundraiser with special guest Sonya Renee Taylor April 28
Starboy descending:
The Weeknd lands huge concert tour at Key Arena this week
The stereotype of the delicate Asian flower - Nadeshiko
Diverse Harmony hosts annual luncheon May 7 and presents summer concert June 30 & July 1
Western Washington University in Bellingham hosts Queer Comic Con April 29
Pacific Northwest Ballet presents 'Beyond Ballet - A Town Hall on the State of Ballet and Diversity'
Letters
Gorillaz include Seattle show on upcoming 'Humanz Tour'
Celebrating Black Brilliance - Langston Hughes African American Film Festival 2017 April 27-30
The Horse in Motion's Wellesley Girl a futuristic conundrum
Witty Colossal a human monster of a melodrama
Emotionally dazzling Gifted a stroke of genius
